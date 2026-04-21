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WKN: A1JHHH | ISIN: CA82809P1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SR
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:25
0,089 Euro
+0,56 % +0,001
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SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 10:02 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Advances the Drum Project in Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on the Drum Project in central Utah.

In March, Silver Range expanded the Drum Project from 7 to 37 Federal Lode Claims by staking. The new claims cover the Rattler Breccia and other showings to the south of the core occurrences. In addition, Silver Range purchased historical geological, geochemical, geophysical and drill data covering previous work on the property by Gold Fields Exploration, Newmont Mining, Renaissance Gold Corp. and Troymet Exploration Corp. This data is being compiled and analyzed by Silver Range to prepare for further project exploration later in the year.

The Drum Property is located in Juab County, Utah. Gold mineralization on the property is hosted in widespread jasperoid replacements and breccias developed in Cambrian Orr Formation limestone. The setting and style of mineralization and the geochemical signature of mineralization is similar to those found in Carlin deposits to the west in Nevada. Sampling by Silver Range during initial staking returned gold values from jasperoid occurrences ranging from trace to 1.02 g/t Au and silver values ranging from trace to 15.2 g/t Ag from 23 chip samples (Silver Range News Release dated November 21, 2025).

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It has assembled a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned to others and also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
mpower@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/silver-range-advances-the-drum-project-in-utah-1159348

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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