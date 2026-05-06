Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer in Montana: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHHH | ISIN: CA82809P1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SR
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:10
0,079 Euro
-4,82 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 10:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Advances the Sniper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on the Sniper Property in western Nevada.

Silver Range has expanded the Sniper Property from 4 to 14 claims by staking, enlarging the property to cover a high-grade gold occurrence near Gold Mountain. Sampling returned up to 16.21 g/t Au from newly-staked showings.

The Sniper Property is located on the north flank of Gold Mountain, south of Gold Point in Esmeralda County. Ribbon-banded quartz veins carrying pyrite, galena, tetrahedrite and secondary chrysocolla and wulfenite are present in the carapace of the Jurassic Sylvania Pluton, immediately below the contact with overlying Precambrian Wyman formation metasediments. The sulphide mineralization occurs in clots and locally amounts to 20% of the vein material. Mineralization is found immediately adjacent to the intrusive-metasediment contact at the North Showing. Sampling at the North Showing has returned up to 121 g/t Au and 1,375 g/t Ag from grab samples and 0.4 m @ 46.3 g/t Au from a chip sample (Silver Range News Release dated June 13, 2024). At the newly staked South Showing, similar vein-hosted mineralization is found deeper in the intrusion.

Silver Range intends to continue exploring the property with additional prospecting, geochemical surveys, geophysical surveys and geologic mapping. An updated video presentation and project brochure describing the Sniper Property may be found on the Silver Range website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/sniper/

A total of 7 samples were collected during staking. Results are tabulated below:

Sample

NAD83 Zone 11N

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

UTME

UTMN

K418067

470900

4124329

<0.01

0.20

K418068

470257

4124611

6.74

12.60

K417763

470260

4124609

4.88

6.60

K417764

470262

4124611

5.22

7.10

K417765

470234

4124659

1.25

1.00

K417766

470239

4124656

16.65

18.90

K417767

470241

4124636

1.48

7.80

Samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). Samples were analyzed by induced couple plasma (ICP) for 41 elements (Code ME-ICP41). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed for gold with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26).

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. The Company also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries
Mike Power
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
mpower@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/silver-range-advances-the-sniper-property-1164093

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.