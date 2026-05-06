Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Advances the Sniper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on the Sniper Property in western Nevada.

Silver Range has expanded the Sniper Property from 4 to 14 claims by staking, enlarging the property to cover a high-grade gold occurrence near Gold Mountain. Sampling returned up to 16.21 g/t Au from newly-staked showings.

The Sniper Property is located on the north flank of Gold Mountain, south of Gold Point in Esmeralda County. Ribbon-banded quartz veins carrying pyrite, galena, tetrahedrite and secondary chrysocolla and wulfenite are present in the carapace of the Jurassic Sylvania Pluton, immediately below the contact with overlying Precambrian Wyman formation metasediments. The sulphide mineralization occurs in clots and locally amounts to 20% of the vein material. Mineralization is found immediately adjacent to the intrusive-metasediment contact at the North Showing. Sampling at the North Showing has returned up to 121 g/t Au and 1,375 g/t Ag from grab samples and 0.4 m @ 46.3 g/t Au from a chip sample (Silver Range News Release dated June 13, 2024). At the newly staked South Showing, similar vein-hosted mineralization is found deeper in the intrusion.

Silver Range intends to continue exploring the property with additional prospecting, geochemical surveys, geophysical surveys and geologic mapping. An updated video presentation and project brochure describing the Sniper Property may be found on the Silver Range website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/sniper/

A total of 7 samples were collected during staking. Results are tabulated below:

Sample NAD83 Zone 11N Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) UTME UTMN K418067 470900 4124329 <0.01 0.20 K418068 470257 4124611 6.74 12.60 K417763 470260 4124609 4.88 6.60 K417764 470262 4124611 5.22 7.10 K417765 470234 4124659 1.25 1.00 K417766 470239 4124656 16.65 18.90 K417767 470241 4124636 1.48 7.80

Samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). Samples were analyzed by induced couple plasma (ICP) for 41 elements (Code ME-ICP41). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed for gold with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26).

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. The Company also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/silver-range-advances-the-sniper-property-1164093