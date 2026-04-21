Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report jan-mar 2026: Continued growth

Rental income increased 10 percent to SEK 1,150 million (1,045).

Operating surplus increased 9 percent to SEK 800 million (731).

Income from property management increased 12 percent to SEK 520 million (463).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 548 million (431), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.78 (1.40).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the first quarter:

- Wihlborgs posted continued growth in the first quarter of 2026. Rental income increased 10 percent to SEK 1,150 million and for the fourth consecutive quarter sets another record. Operating surplus and income from property management also increased compared with the same period in 2025, and the long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) rose 10 percent over the 12-month period, adjusted for paid dividends.

- While a general sense of caution is prolonging decision-making processes, we are also noting good potential in ongoing tenant discussions. We have a strong track record, with only two quarters of negative net lettings over the past seventeen years. In parallel with the above, we continue to invest in new projects and acquisitions that strengthen our positions on our markets.

- The new sustainability targets entered force as of 1 January. The targets are designed to better meet our stakeholders' rising expectations and to strengthen links with relevant frameworks and regulations. We have also broadened several areas, including climate change adaptation, circular material flows and refrigerant management, while concurrently strengthening the corporate governance perspective by increasing the focus on transparency, supplier responsibility, anti-corruption and how ESG is integrated into operational governance and decision making.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the interim report via a webcast and telephone conference.

Link to webcast:

https://wihlborgs-fastigheter.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 21 April 2026, at 7.00 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 95

Arvid Liepe, deputy CEO and CFO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 66 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 5.1 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.