AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the school group Prolympia and strengthens its offering in education and sports

AcadeMedia has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swedish school group Prolympia, which currently comprises of ten school units with approximately 4,400 students. Prolympia holds a strong and well-defined market position through its successful model, combining high educational quality with a clear focus on sports and health. For the financial year 2024/25, Prolympia reported revenue of SEK 608 million, with an adjusted EBITA margin in line with AcadeMedia's compulsory school segment.

"Prolympia operates highly popular and well-regarded schools where sports and education are integrated in a way that creates clear added value for students. Their distinct profile in sports, health and academic focus is both in demand and well appreciated, and complements AcadeMedia's existing compulsory school offering very well. We look forward to welcoming students, employees and guardians to AcadeMedia," says Lotta Krus, Head of Compulsory School Segment at AcadeMedia.

AcadeMedia has for some time sought opportunities to build a cohesive group of schools with a sports profile, which it now achieves through the acquisition of Prolympia. The company also sees strong potential to further develop the sports and health offering, where Prolympia's experience in building local partnerships with sports clubs and municipalities will be an important contributor.

Prolympia was founded in 2002 and currently operates ten school units with approximately 4,400 students and 550 employees. Through the acquisition, AcadeMedia's compulsory school segment establishes a presence in Umeå, Sundsvall, Virserum and Växjö, and strengthens its position in Östersund, Gävle, Norrköping, Jönköping and Gothenburg. Prolympia's educational model is based on the belief that physical activity, structure and a calm learning environment enhance both academic performance and student well-being. By integrating specialised sports into the school day, students are given the opportunity to develop both academically and personally. Prolympia has unusually long waiting lists, with an average of close to 1,000 students per school. This strong demand reflects a high level of confidence in the schools' educational model and their ability to combine learning with sports and health, contributing to a stable and predictable student intake.

The acquisition is expected to be margin neutral. Prolympia's adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 7.2 percent in the financial year 2024/25, in line with the margin of AcadeMedia's compulsory school segment during the same period.

The acquisition is subject to customary approval from the Swedish Competition Authority.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se