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WKN: A2ALUM | ISIN: SE0007897079 | Ticker-Symbol: V8T
Stuttgart
06.05.26 | 12:32
8,780 Euro
+2,09 % +0,180
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACADEMEDIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACADEMEDIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9108,94013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia Expands with Additional Preschool Places in Germany

AcadeMedia has decided to establish just over 330 new preschool places in Germany, across five new units. With this decision, AcadeMedia now has a pipeline of approximately 2,000-2,500 new preschool places in regions with strong demand.

Today, AcadeMedia operates 107 preschools in Germany, offering 8,600 preschool places. Since entering the German market in 2017, the company's expansion strategy has focused on organic growth, with a target of 10-15 new openings per year. The newly approved preschool places will be established over the next three years.

The need for preschool places in Germany remains substantial, with an estimated shortage of around 300,000 places. Access to preschool has a major impact on both the labor market and gender equality in the country. Despite ongoing expansion of preschool capacity, only 37 percent of children under the age of three are currently enrolled. AcadeMedia therefore sees strong potential for continued growth in the coming years, both through new establishments and acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:
Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26
E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40
E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us
AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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