

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased at the end of the first quarter as exports fell amid an increase in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of CHF 2.7 billion in March, which was below the CHF 4.3 billion logged in February.



In real terms, exports fell 3.4 percent monthly in March, while imports climbed by 3.1 percent. Imports of chemical and pharmaceutical products alone surged 10.0 percent, and those of energy sources grew by 20.2 percent.



Nominal exports grew 1.0 percent, and imports logged a double-digit growth of 10.1 percent.



During the first quarter, the total trade surplus of the country was CHF 11.1 billion versus CHF 11.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. In real terms, exports grew 3.7 percent, while imports were 1.2 percent lower.



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