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WKN: A115LW | ISIN: CA7479461013 | Ticker-Symbol: 79Q
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 09:55
0,178 Euro
-11,00 % -0,022
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 20:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces the Departure of President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announces the departure of President and CEO, Audrey Mascarenhas, effective today.

Audrey joined Questor in 1999 and became CEO in 2005. Under Ms. Mascarenhas' leadership, the Company has earned a leading market position in waste gas combustion, and she leaves a legacy of strong brand recognition both domestically and on the international stage. On behalf of the employees and Board of Directors, the Company thanks Audrey for her vision, hard work, and dedication to Questor over many years, and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

The Board of Directors is working on a transition plan that it expects to have completed in the near term. During this transition period, Mr. Mike Lindsay will act as interim President and CEO. Ms. Mascarenhas remains a member of the Board of Directors; Paul Huizinga has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL 'QST'

Aly Sumar
Chief Financial Officer
Email: investor@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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