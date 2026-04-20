Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $227.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $223.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2026 totaled a record $330.5 million, as compared to $329.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter 2026 results, with diversified loan growth, robust deposit generation and prudent expense management resulting in a fifth consecutive quarter of record net income. Our multi-faceted business model and unique market position continued to build franchise value."
Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, "Net interest margin in the first quarter remained within our expected range, improving by two basis points to 3.56%. Strong loan growth, coupled with a stable net interest margin supported solid net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2026. Our disciplined approach to underwriting led to strong credit quality with low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans."
Highlights of the first quarter of 2026:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted
- Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 7% annualized.
- Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion, or 8% annualized.
- Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2026.
- Net interest income decreased to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $583.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to two fewer calendar days in the first quarter, partially offset by average earning asset growth during the quarter.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Net charge-offs totaled $18.4 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2026 down from $21.8 million, or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Non-performing loans totaled $182.7 million and comprised 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $185.8 million and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025.
"Our first quarter performance reflected the efficient execution of our strategic priorities to deliver our differentiated customer experience, deliver disciplined and strategic growth and build the foundation for our future", Mr. Crane said. "We believe the continued momentum in our financial results has us well-positioned for the remainder of 2026. We expect sustained balance sheet growth, as we manage our expenses while investing appropriately in our businesses, to create consistent value for our shareholders."
The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2026 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eee88316-a409-40c9-8b41-bcc28fae9695
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.0 billion increase in total loans. The increase in loans was broad-based with growth across most major loan categories.
Total liabilities increased by $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits and average non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.8%.
For more information regarding changes in the Company's balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the first quarter of 2026, net interest income totaled $579.0 million, a decrease of $4.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by two fewer calendar days in the quarter, partially offset by average earning asset growth during the quarter.
Net interest margin was 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2026, up two basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, benefiting from two fewer calendar days in the calendar. The yield on earning assets declined 10 basis points during the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 16 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, which more than offset the reduction in loan yields. The net free funds contribution in the first quarter of 2026 declined four basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $471.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase from $460.5 million as of December 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $29.6 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $27.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2026 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, model results capture uncertainty related to credit spreads and equity market valuations. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025 is shown on Table 11 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $3.4 million compared to $21.8 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.
The Company's loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.
Non-performing assets and non-performing loans were stable compared to prior quarter. Non-performing assets totaled $200.2 million and comprised 0.28% of total assets as of March 31, 2026, as compared to $206.6 million, or 0.29% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $182.7 million and comprised 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $185.8 million and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Non-interest income totaled $134.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing $3.7 million, compared to $130.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by the increase in trust and asset management revenue. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.
The Company recognized approximately $31,000 in net losses on investment securities in the first quarter of 2026 compared to approximately $1.5 million in net gains in the fourth quarter of 2025. The net losses in the first quarter of 2026 were primarily the result of unrealized losses on the Company's equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense totaled $382.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, decreasing $1.9 million, compared to $384.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable at 2.21% in the first quarter of 2026.
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increase in base salaries as annual merit increases go into effect in the first quarter.
The Company recorded net OREO expense of $207,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net OREO expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The primary driver of the decrease in the first quarter can be attributed to valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net OREO expenses include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $13.2 million, which was a $574,000 decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.
Travel and entertainment expense decreased approximately $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease is primarily attributed to seasonal corporate events that occur in the fourth quarter.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 24.4% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net excess tax benefits of $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2026, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.
Mortgage banking revenue was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $771,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2026 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2026.
Specialty Finance
Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.1 billion during the first quarter of 2026. Average balances decreased by $81.0 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company's leasing divisions' portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2026, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $3.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $362.8 million as of March 31, 2026, respectively, compared to $2.9 billion, $1.2 billion, and $360.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
Wealth Management
Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $45.9 billion of assets under administration, which excludes assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2025 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(1)
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2025
|% or
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2025
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31, 2026
|Dec 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Net income
|-
|227,388
|-
|223,024
|-
|189,039
|2
|-
|20
|-
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)
|330,534
|329,811
|277,018
|0
|19
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|3.22
|3.15
|2.69
|2
|20
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.55
|0.50
|0.50
|10
|10
|Net revenue(3)
|713,166
|714,264
|643,108
|0
|11
|Net interest income
|579,024
|583,874
|526,474
|(1
|-
|10
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|-
|3.52
|-
|3.54
|-
|2
|bps
|-
|bps
|Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|3.56
|3.54
|3.56
|2
|-
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.44
|1.45
|1.58
|(1
|-
|(14
|-
|Return on average assets
|1.32
|1.27
|1.20
|5
|12
|Return on average common equity
|12.76
|12.63
|12.21
|13
|55
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|14.89
|14.83
|14.72
|6
|17
|At end of period
|Total assets
|-
|72,157,433
|-
|71,142,046
|-
|65,870,066
|6
|-
|10
|-
|Total loans(5)
|54,071,292
|53,105,101
|48,708,390
|7
|11
|Total deposits
|58,914,382
|57,717,191
|53,570,038
|8
|10
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,378,100
|7,258,715
|6,600,537
|7
|12
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31, 2026
|Dec 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|-
|72,157,433
|-
|71,142,046
|-
|69,629,638
|-
|68,983,318
|-
|65,870,066
|Total loans(1)
|54,071,292
|53,105,101
|52,063,482
|51,041,679
|48,708,390
|Total deposits
|58,914,382
|57,717,191
|56,711,381
|55,816,811
|53,570,038
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,378,100
|7,258,715
|7,045,757
|7,225,696
|6,600,537
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|-
|579,024
|-
|583,874
|-
|567,010
|-
|546,694
|-
|526,474
|Net revenue(2)
|713,166
|714,264
|697,837
|670,783
|643,108
|Net income
|227,388
|223,024
|216,254
|195,527
|189,039
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)
|330,534
|329,811
|317,809
|289,322
|277,018
|Net income per common share - Basic
|3.26
|3.21
|2.82
|2.82
|2.73
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|3.22
|3.15
|2.78
|2.78
|2.69
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.55
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|-
|3.52
|-
|3.48
|-
|3.52
|-
|3.54
|-
|Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|3.56
|3.54
|3.50
|3.54
|3.56
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.78
|0.74
|0.76
|0.76
|0.74
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.21
|2.19
|2.21
|2.32
|2.32
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.44
|1.45
|1.45
|1.57
|1.58
|Return on average assets
|1.32
|1.27
|1.26
|1.19
|1.20
|Return on average common equity
|12.76
|12.63
|11.58
|12.07
|12.21
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)
|14.89
|14.83
|13.74
|14.44
|14.72
|Average total assets
|-
|70,089,123
|-
|69,492,268
|-
|68,303,036
|-
|65,840,345
|-
|64,107,042
|Average total shareholders' equity
|7,387,713
|7,166,608
|6,955,543
|6,862,040
|6,460,941
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|93.1
|-
|92.4
|-
|92.5
|-
|93.0
|-
|92.3
|-
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|91.8
|92.0
|91.8
|91.4
|90.9
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|-
|138.94
|-
|139.82
|-
|132.44
|-
|123.98
|-
|112.46
|Book value per common share
|103.10
|102.03
|98.87
|95.43
|92.47
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)
|89.90
|88.66
|85.39
|81.86
|78.83
|Common shares outstanding
|67,437,300
|66,974,913
|66,961,209
|66,937,732
|66,919,325
|Other Data at end of period:
|Common equity to assets ratio
|9.6
|-
|9.6
|-
|9.5
|-
|9.3
|-
|9.4
|-
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)
|8.5
|8.5
|8.3
|8.0
|8.1
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|9.8
|9.6
|9.5
|10.2
|9.6
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|11.1
|11.0
|10.9
|11.5
|10.8
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|10.4
|10.3
|10.2
|10.0
|10.1
|Total capital ratio(5)
|12.5
|12.4
|12.4
|13.0
|12.5
|Allowance for credit losses(6)
|-
|471,591
|-
|460,465
|-
|454,586
|-
|457,461
|-
|448,387
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.87
|-
|0.87
|-
|0.87
|-
|0.90
|-
|0.92
|-
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Banking offices
|209
|209
|208
|208
|208
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|-
|543,654
|-
|467,874
|-
|565,406
|-
|695,501
|-
|616,216
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|65
|64
|63
|63
|63
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|3,051,665
|3,180,553
|3,422,452
|4,569,618
|4,238,237
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|7,244,282
|6,236,263
|5,274,124
|4,885,715
|4,220,305
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,270,207
|3,343,905
|3,438,406
|3,502,186
|3,564,490
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|63,786
|63,770
|63,445
|273,722
|270,442
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|292,044
|291,881
|282,755
|282,087
|281,893
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|383,405
|340,745
|333,883
|299,606
|316,804
|Loans, net of unearned income
|54,071,292
|53,105,101
|52,063,482
|51,041,679
|48,708,390
|Allowance for loan losses
|(390,651
|-
|(379,283
|-
|(386,622
|-
|(391,654
|-
|(378,207
|-
|Net loans
|53,680,641
|52,725,818
|51,676,860
|50,650,025
|48,330,183
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|777,603
|781,611
|775,425
|776,324
|776,679
|Lease investments, net
|362,766
|360,646
|301,000
|289,768
|280,472
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,596,617
|1,617,682
|1,614,674
|1,610,025
|1,598,255
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|-
|835,275
|978,209
|240,039
|463,023
|Goodwill
|797,658
|797,960
|797,639
|798,144
|796,932
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|93,040
|97,999
|105,297
|110,495
|116,072
|Total assets
|-
|72,157,433
|-
|71,142,046
|-
|69,629,638
|-
|68,983,318
|-
|65,870,066
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|-
|12,112,891
|-
|11,423,701
|-
|10,952,146
|-
|10,877,166
|-
|11,201,859
|Interest-bearing
|46,801,491
|46,293,490
|45,759,235
|44,939,645
|42,368,179
|Total deposits
|58,914,382
|57,717,191
|56,711,381
|55,816,811
|53,570,038
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,451,309
|3,451,309
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|Other borrowings
|340,647
|477,966
|579,328
|625,392
|529,269
|Subordinated notes
|298,717
|298,636
|298,536
|298,458
|298,360
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Payable on unsettled securities purchases
|-
|-
|-
|39,105
|-
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,520,712
|1,684,663
|1,589,761
|1,572,981
|1,466,987
|Total liabilities
|64,779,333
|63,883,331
|62,583,881
|61,757,622
|59,269,529
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock
|425,000
|425,000
|425,000
|837,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|67,525
|67,062
|67,042
|67,025
|67,007
|Surplus
|2,546,792
|2,534,024
|2,521,306
|2,495,637
|2,494,347
|Treasury stock
|(13,970
|-
|(9,156
|-
|(9,150
|-
|(9,156
|-
|(9,156
|-
|Retained earnings
|4,719,561
|4,537,539
|4,356,367
|4,200,923
|4,045,854
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(366,808
|-
|(295,754
|-
|(314,808
|-
|(366,233
|-
|(410,015
|-
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,378,100
|7,258,715
|7,045,757
|7,225,696
|6,600,537
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|-
|72,157,433
|-
|71,142,046
|-
|69,629,638
|-
|68,983,318
|-
|65,870,066
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2026
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|-
|797,889
|-
|822,494
|-
|832,140
|-
|797,997
|-
|768,362
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,615
|5,607
|4,757
|4,872
|4,246
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|19,150
|27,190
|34,992
|34,317
|36,766
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|64
|77
|75
|276
|179
|Investment securities
|100,278
|95,461
|86,426
|78,053
|72,016
|Trading account securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|5,564
|5,497
|5,444
|5,393
|5,307
|Brokerage customer receivables
|-
|-
|-
|-
|78
|Total interest income
|927,560
|956,326
|963,834
|920,908
|886,965
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|309,187
|332,178
|355,846
|333,470
|320,233
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|27,701
|26,408
|26,007
|25,724
|25,441
|Interest on other borrowings
|4,026
|5,956
|6,887
|6,957
|6,792
|Interest on subordinated notes
|3,719
|3,737
|3,717
|3,735
|3,714
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|3,903
|4,173
|4,367
|4,328
|4,311
|Total interest expense
|348,536
|372,452
|396,824
|374,214
|360,491
|Net interest income
|579,024
|583,874
|567,010
|546,694
|526,474
|Provision for credit losses
|29,594
|27,588
|21,768
|22,234
|23,963
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|549,430
|556,286
|545,242
|524,460
|502,511
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|42,059
|39,365
|37,188
|36,821
|34,042
|Mortgage banking
|23,396
|22,625
|24,451
|23,170
|20,529
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|20,970
|20,402
|19,825
|19,502
|19,362
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|(31
|-
|1,505
|2,972
|650
|3,196
|Fees from covered call options
|4,669
|5,992
|5,619
|5,624
|3,446
|Trading gains (losses), net
|10
|(257
|-
|172
|151
|(64
|-
|Operating lease income, net
|19,154
|16,365
|15,466
|15,166
|15,287
|Other
|23,915
|24,393
|25,134
|23,005
|20,836
|Total non-interest income
|134,142
|130,390
|130,827
|124,089
|116,634
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|228,447
|222,557
|219,668
|219,541
|211,526
|Software and equipment
|35,654
|36,096
|35,027
|36,522
|34,717
|Operating lease equipment
|10,987
|11,034
|10,409
|10,757
|10,471
|Occupancy, net
|20,566
|20,105
|20,809
|20,228
|20,778
|Data processing
|11,266
|11,809
|11,329
|12,110
|11,274
|Advertising and marketing
|13,218
|13,792
|19,027
|18,761
|12,272
|Professional fees
|7,375
|8,280
|7,465
|9,243
|9,044
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|4,958
|4,999
|5,196
|5,580
|5,618
|FDIC insurance
|10,990
|10,562
|11,418
|10,971
|10,926
|Other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses, net
|207
|2,162
|262
|505
|643
|Other
|38,964
|43,057
|39,418
|37,243
|38,821
|Total non-interest expense
|382,632
|384,453
|380,028
|381,461
|366,090
|Income before taxes
|300,940
|302,223
|296,041
|267,088
|253,055
|Income tax expense
|73,552
|79,199
|79,787
|71,561
|64,016
|Net income
|-
|227,388
|-
|223,024
|-
|216,254
|-
|195,527
|-
|189,039
|Preferred stock dividends
|8,367
|8,367
|13,295
|6,991
|6,991
|Preferred stock redemption
|-
|-
|14,046
|-
|-
|Net income applicable to common shares
|-
|219,021
|-
|214,657
|-
|188,913
|-
|188,536
|-
|182,048
|Net income per common share - Basic
|-
|3.26
|-
|3.21
|-
|2.82
|-
|2.82
|-
|2.73
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|-
|3.22
|-
|3.15
|-
|2.78
|-
|2.78
|-
|2.69
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|-
|0.55
|-
|0.50
|-
|0.50
|-
|0.50
|-
|0.50
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|67,246
|66,970
|66,952
|66,931
|66,726
|Dilutive potential common shares
|851
|1,143
|1,028
|888
|923
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|68,097
|68,113
|67,980
|67,819
|67,649
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From(1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2026
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2025(2)
|Mar 31,
2025
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|-
|249,350
|-
|217,136
|-
|211,360
|-
|192,633
|-
|181,580
|60
|-
|37
|-
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|134,055
|123,609
|122,523
|106,973
|135,224
|34
|(1
|-
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|-
|383,405
|-
|340,745
|-
|333,883
|-
|299,606
|-
|316,804
|51
|-
|21
|-
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|7,620,239
|-
|7,267,505
|-
|7,135,083
|-
|7,028,247
|-
|6,871,206
|20
|-
|11
|-
|Asset-based lending
|1,558,089
|1,512,888
|1,588,522
|1,663,693
|1,701,962
|12
|(8
|-
|Municipal
|839,633
|868,958
|804,986
|771,785
|798,646
|(14
|-
|5
|Leases
|3,002,014
|2,921,366
|2,834,563
|2,757,331
|2,680,943
|11
|12
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|53,097
|54,753
|60,923
|59,027
|55,849
|(12
|-
|(5
|-
|Commercial construction
|1,959,375
|2,013,244
|2,273,545
|2,165,263
|2,086,797
|(11
|-
|(6
|-
|Land
|311,470
|341,585
|323,685
|304,827
|306,235
|(36
|-
|2
|Office
|1,652,482
|1,688,614
|1,578,208
|1,601,208
|1,641,555
|(9
|-
|1
|Industrial
|3,323,977
|3,167,768
|2,912,547
|2,824,889
|2,677,555
|20
|24
|Retail
|1,469,658
|1,436,252
|1,478,861
|1,452,351
|1,402,837
|9
|5
|Multi-family
|3,565,419
|3,445,507
|3,306,597
|3,200,578
|3,091,314
|14
|15
|Mixed use and other
|1,826,808
|1,793,013
|1,684,841
|1,683,867
|1,652,759
|8
|11
|Home equity
|471,264
|480,525
|484,202
|466,815
|455,683
|(8
|-
|3
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|4,319,941
|4,171,439
|4,019,046
|3,814,715
|3,561,417
|14
|21
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|83,036
|84,706
|75,088
|80,800
|86,952
|(8
|-
|(5
|-
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|62,189
|61,087
|49,736
|53,267
|36,790
|7
|69
|Total core loans
|-
|32,118,691
|-
|31,309,210
|-
|30,610,433
|-
|29,928,663
|-
|29,108,500
|10
|-
|10
|-
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|-
|1,293,639
|-
|1,298,493
|-
|1,298,140
|-
|1,286,265
|-
|1,262,555
|(2
|)%
|2
|-
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|1,800,972
|1,515,003
|1,204,661
|1,232,530
|1,019,543
|77
|77
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|526,274
|532,027
|537,696
|526,595
|525,492
|(4
|-
|-
|Insurance agency lending
|1,122,361
|1,128,446
|1,140,691
|1,120,985
|1,070,979
|(2
|-
|5
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|7,127,234
|7,308,054
|7,502,901
|7,378,340
|6,486,663
|(10
|-
|10
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|763,097
|875,362
|863,391
|944,836
|753,199
|(52
|-
|1
|Life insurance
|9,196,382
|9,023,642
|8,758,553
|8,506,960
|8,365,140
|8
|10
|Consumer and other
|122,642
|114,864
|147,016
|116,505
|116,319
|27
|5
|Total niche loans
|-
|21,952,601
|-
|21,795,891
|-
|21,453,049
|-
|21,113,016
|-
|19,599,890
|3
|-
|12
|-
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|-
|54,071,292
|-
|53,105,101
|-
|52,063,482
|-
|51,041,679
|-
|48,708,390
|7
|-
|11
|-
(1)NM - Not Meaningful.
(2)Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2026
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2025(1)
|Mar 31,
2025
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|-
|12,112,891
|-
|11,423,701
|-
|10,952,146
|-
|10,877,166
|-
|11,201,859
|24
|-
|8
|-
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,987,258
|6,233,753
|6,710,919
|6,795,725
|6,340,168
|(16
|-
|(6
|-
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|1,670,620
|1,907,647
|1,600,735
|1,595,764
|1,408,790
|(50
|-
|19
|Money market
|21,714,267
|21,368,924
|20,270,382
|19,556,041
|18,074,733
|7
|20
|Savings
|6,942,565
|6,905,216
|6,758,743
|6,659,419
|6,576,251
|2
|6
|Time certificates of deposit
|10,486,781
|9,877,950
|10,418,456
|10,332,696
|9,968,237
|25
|5
|Total deposits
|-
|58,914,382
|-
|57,717,191
|-
|56,711,381
|-
|55,816,811
|-
|53,570,038
|8
|-
|10
|-
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|20
|-
|20
|-
|19
|-
|19
|-
|21
|-
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|10
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Money market
|37
|37
|36
|35
|34
|Savings
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Time certificates of deposit
|18
|17
|18
|19
|18
|Total deposits
|100
|-
|100
|-
|100
|-
|100
|-
|100
|-
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2026
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
|1-3 months
|-
|2,650,966
|3.45
|-
|4-6 months
|5,018,880
|3.51
|7-9 months
|1,589,764
|3.37
|10-12 months
|822,123
|3.40
|13-18 months
|243,686
|2.88
|19-24 months
|70,182
|2.85
|24+ months
|91,180
|2.72
|Total
|-
|10,486,781
|3.44
|-
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|-
|2,247,083
|-
|2,842,829
|-
|3,276,683
|-
|3,308,199
|-
|3,520,048
|Investment securities(2)
|10,616,617
|10,084,138
|9,377,930
|8,801,560
|8,409,735
|FHLB and FRB stock(3)
|291,972
|284,643
|282,338
|282,001
|281,702
|Liquidity management assets(4)
|-
|13,155,672
|-
|13,211,610
|-
|12,936,951
|-
|12,391,760
|-
|12,211,485
|Other earning assets(4) (5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,140
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|317,047
|357,672
|295,365
|310,534
|286,710
|Loans, net of unearned income(4) (6)
|52,845,685
|52,193,637
|51,403,566
|49,517,635
|47,833,380
|Total earning assets(4)
|-
|66,318,404
|-
|65,762,919
|-
|64,635,882
|-
|62,219,929
|-
|60,344,715
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(391,810
|-
|(404,075
|-
|(410,681
|-
|(398,685
|-
|(375,371
|-
|Cash and due from banks
|534,189
|517,616
|495,292
|478,707
|476,423
|Other assets
|3,628,340
|3,615,808
|3,582,543
|3,540,394
|3,661,275
|Total assets
|-
|70,089,123
|-
|69,492,268
|-
|68,303,036
|-
|65,840,345
|-
|64,107,042
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|-
|6,081,218
|-
|6,133,333
|-
|6,687,292
|-
|6,423,050
|-
|6,046,189
|Wealth management deposits
|1,858,560
|1,925,808
|1,604,142
|1,552,989
|1,574,480
|Money market accounts
|21,156,125
|20,475,659
|19,431,021
|18,184,754
|17,581,141
|Savings accounts
|6,921,251
|6,814,263
|6,723,325
|6,578,698
|6,479,444
|Time deposits
|9,782,112
|10,045,136
|10,319,719
|9,841,702
|9,406,126
|Interest-bearing deposits
|-
|45,799,266
|-
|45,394,199
|-
|44,765,499
|-
|42,581,193
|-
|41,087,380
|FHLB advances(3)
|3,451,312
|3,203,483
|3,151,310
|3,151,310
|3,151,309
|Other borrowings
|442,200
|547,507
|614,892
|593,657
|582,139
|Subordinated notes
|298,661
|298,576
|298,481
|298,398
|298,306
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|-
|50,245,005
|-
|49,697,331
|-
|49,083,748
|-
|46,878,124
|-
|45,372,700
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,963,887
|11,080,254
|10,791,709
|10,643,798
|10,732,156
|Other liabilities
|1,492,518
|1,548,075
|1,472,036
|1,456,383
|1,541,245
|Equity
|7,387,713
|7,166,608
|6,955,543
|6,862,040
|6,460,941
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|-
|70,089,123
|-
|69,492,268
|-
|68,303,036
|-
|65,840,345
|-
|64,107,042
|Net free funds/contribution(7)
|-
|16,073,399
|-
|16,065,588
|-
|15,552,134
|-
|15,341,805
|-
|14,972,015
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|-
|19,214
|-
|27,267
|-
|35,067
|-
|34,593
|-
|36,945
|Investment securities
|100,864
|96,122
|87,101
|78,733
|72,706
|FHLB and FRB stock(1)
|5,564
|5,497
|5,444
|5,393
|5,307
|Liquidity management assets(2)
|-
|125,642
|-
|128,886
|-
|127,612
|-
|118,719
|-
|114,958
|Other earning assets(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|92
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,615
|5,607
|4,757
|4,872
|4,246
|Loans, net of unearned income(2)
|799,915
|824,628
|834,294
|800,197
|770,568
|Total interest income
|-
|930,172
|-
|959,121
|-
|966,663
|-
|923,788
|-
|889,864
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|-
|29,666
|-
|31,681
|-
|40,448
|-
|37,517
|-
|33,600
|Wealth management deposits
|8,941
|10,011
|8,415
|8,182
|8,606
|Money market accounts
|155,299
|163,585
|169,831
|155,890
|146,374
|Savings accounts
|30,672
|34,371
|38,844
|37,637
|35,923
|Time deposits
|84,609
|92,530
|98,308
|94,244
|95,730
|Interest-bearing deposits
|-
|309,187
|-
|332,178
|-
|355,846
|-
|333,470
|-
|320,233
|FHLB advances(1)
|27,701
|26,408
|26,007
|25,724
|25,441
|Other borrowings
|4,026
|5,956
|6,887
|6,957
|6,792
|Subordinated notes
|3,719
|3,737
|3,717
|3,735
|3,714
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3,903
|4,173
|4,367
|4,328
|4,311
|Total interest expense
|-
|348,536
|-
|372,452
|-
|396,824
|-
|374,214
|-
|360,491
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,612
|-
|(2,795
|-
|(2,829
|-
|(2,880
|-
|(2,899
|-
|Net interest income (GAAP)(3)
|579,024
|583,874
|567,010
|546,694
|526,474
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,612
|2,795
|2,829
|2,880
|2,899
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|-
|581,636
|-
|586,669
|-
|569,839
|-
|549,574
|-
|529,373
(1) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
2026
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|3.47
|-
|3.81
|-
|4.25
|-
|4.19
|-
|4.26
|-
|Investment securities
|3.85
|3.78
|3.68
|3.59
|3.51
|FHLB and FRB stock(1)
|7.73
|7.66
|7.65
|7.67
|7.64
|Liquidity management assets
|3.87
|-
|3.87
|-
|3.91
|-
|3.84
|-
|3.82
|-
|Other earning assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2.84
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5.90
|6.22
|6.39
|6.29
|6.01
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.14
|6.27
|6.44
|6.48
|6.53
|Total earning assets
|5.69
|-
|5.79
|-
|5.93
|-
|5.96
|-
|5.98
|-
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|1.98
|-
|2.05
|-
|2.40
|-
|2.34
|-
|2.25
|-
|Wealth management deposits
|1.95
|2.06
|2.08
|2.11
|2.22
|Money market accounts
|2.98
|3.17
|3.47
|3.44
|3.38
|Savings accounts
|1.80
|2.00
|2.29
|2.29
|2.25
|Time deposits
|3.51
|3.65
|3.78
|3.84
|4.13
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.74
|-
|2.90
|-
|3.15
|-
|3.14
|-
|3.16
|-
|FHLB advances
|3.26
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|Other borrowings
|3.69
|4.32
|4.44
|4.70
|4.73
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|4.97
|4.94
|5.02
|5.05
|Junior subordinated debentures
|6.24
|6.53
|6.83
|6.85
|6.90
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.81
|-
|2.97
|-
|3.21
|-
|3.20
|-
|3.22
|-
|Interest rate spread(2) (3)
|2.88
|-
|2.82
|-
|2.72
|-
|2.76
|-
|2.76
|-
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|-
|(0.02
|-
|(0.02
|-
|(0.02
|-
|(0.02
|-
|Net free funds/contribution(4)
|0.68
|0.72
|0.78
|0.78
|0.80
|Net interest margin (GAAP)(3)
|3.54
|-
|3.52
|-
|3.48
|-
|3.52
|-
|3.54
|-
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|3.56
|-
|3.54
|-
|3.50
|-
|3.54
|-
|3.56
|-
(1) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis Points
|+100 Basis Points
|-100 Basis Points
|-200 Basis Points
|Mar 31, 2026
|(0.8
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|(1.9
|)%
|Dec 31, 2025
|(1.6
|-
|(0.5
|-
|(0.5
|-
|(0.8
|-
|Sep 30, 2025
|(2.3
|-
|(0.8
|-
|0.0
|(0.4
|-
|Jun 30, 2025
|(1.5
|-
|(0.4
|-
|(0.2
|-
|(1.2
|-
|Mar 31, 2025
|(1.8
|-
|(0.6
|-
|(0.2
|-
|(1.2
|-
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis Points
|+100 Basis Points
|-100 Basis Points
|-200 Basis Points
|Mar 31, 2026
|(0.1
|)%
|0.0
|-
|(0.1
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|Dec 31, 2025
|(0.0
|-
|0.1
|(0.1
|-
|(0.2
|-
|Sep 30, 2025
|(0.2
|-
|(0.1
|-
|0.1
|(0.1
|-
|Jun 30, 2025
|0.0
|0.0
|(0.1
|-
|(0.4
|-
|Mar 31, 2025
|0.2
|0.2
|(0.1
|-
|(0.5
|-
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Management has taken action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates to stabilize net interest margin following the rise in short term interest rates in 2022 and 2023. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive-fixed swaps to hedge variable-rate loan exposures. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.
TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
|As of March 31, 2026
|One year or
less
|From one to
five years
|From five to
fifteen years
|After fifteen
years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|-
|521,142
|-
|4,062,342
|-
|2,182,827
|-
|19,916
|-
|6,786,227
|Variable rate
|10,975,702
|1,292
|-
|-
|10,976,994
|Total commercial
|-
|11,496,844
|-
|4,063,634
|-
|2,182,827
|-
|19,916
|-
|17,763,221
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|-
|860,484
|-
|2,648,718
|-
|345,954
|-
|71,217
|-
|3,926,373
|Variable rate
|10,225,429
|10,419
|65
|-
|10,235,913
|Total commercial real estate
|-
|11,085,913
|-
|2,659,137
|-
|346,019
|-
|71,217
|-
|14,162,286
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|-
|9,160
|-
|1,141
|-
|-
|-
|8
|-
|10,309
|Variable rate
|460,955
|-
|-
|-
|460,955
|Total home equity
|-
|470,115
|-
|1,141
|-
|-
|-
|8
|-
|471,264
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|-
|20,050
|-
|4,549
|-
|68,021
|-
|1,052,334
|-
|1,144,954
|Variable rate
|126,191
|776,281
|2,417,740
|-
|3,320,212
|Total residential real estate
|-
|146,241
|-
|780,830
|-
|2,485,761
|-
|1,052,334
|-
|4,465,166
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|-
|7,762,445
|-
|127,886
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,890,331
|Variable rate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|-
|7,762,445
|-
|127,886
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,890,331
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|-
|55,951
|-
|88,566
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|144,517
|Variable rate
|9,051,865
|-
|-
|-
|9,051,865
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|9,107,816
|-
|88,566
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,196,382
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|-
|29,654
|-
|8,473
|-
|857
|-
|842
|-
|39,826
|Variable rate
|82,816
|-
|-
|-
|82,816
|Total consumer and other
|-
|112,470
|-
|8,473
|-
|857
|-
|842
|-
|122,642
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|-
|9,258,886
|-
|6,941,675
|-
|2,597,659
|-
|1,144,317
|-
|19,942,537
|Variable rate
|30,922,958
|787,992
|2,417,805
|-
|34,128,755
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|-
|40,181,844
|-
|7,729,667
|-
|5,015,464
|-
|1,144,317
|-
|54,071,292
|Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1)
|(5,900,000
|-
|Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity
|-
|34,281,844
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors(2)
|-
|22,224,818
|12- month CMT(3)
|7,992,586
|Prime
|3,011,508
|Fed Funds
|625,005
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|175,047
|Other
|99,791
|Total variable rate
|-
|34,128,755
(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of March 31, 2026. The $5.90 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $4.95 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of March 31, 2026.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Graph available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73886619-830d-4279-b7fe-e334db005633
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $19.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $8.0 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|1-month
SOFR
|12- month CMT
|Prime
|First Quarter 2026
|(3
|-
|bps
|20
|bps
|-
|bps
|Fourth Quarter 2025
|(44
|-
|(20
|-
|(50
|-
|Third Quarter 2025
|(19
|-
|(28
|-
|(25
|-
|Second Quarter 2025
|-
|(7
|-
|-
|First Quarter 2025
|(1
|-
|(13
|-
|-
TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|-
|460,465
|-
|454,586
|-
|457,461
|-
|448,387
|-
|437,060
|Provision for credit losses - Other
|29,594
|27,588
|21,768
|22,234
|23,963
|Other adjustments
|(50
|-
|71
|(88
|-
|180
|4
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|8,428
|12,894
|21,597
|6,148
|9,722
|Commercial real estate
|7,260
|5,625
|144
|5,711
|454
|Home equity
|-
|-
|27
|111
|-
|Residential real estate
|350
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|7,431
|8,354
|6,860
|6,346
|7,114
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|-
|18
|-
|12
|Consumer and other
|180
|203
|174
|179
|147
|Total charge-offs
|23,649
|27,076
|28,846
|18,495
|17,449
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|1,419
|956
|1,449
|1,746
|929
|Commercial real estate
|6
|4
|241
|10
|12
|Home equity
|303
|28
|104
|30
|216
|Residential real estate
|1
|1
|1
|2
|136
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|3,437
|4,275
|2,459
|3,335
|3,487
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer and other
|65
|32
|37
|32
|29
|Total recoveries
|5,231
|5,296
|4,291
|5,155
|4,809
|Net charge-offs
|(18,418
|-
|(21,780
|-
|(24,555
|-
|(13,340
|-
|(12,640
|-
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|-
|471,591
|-
|460,465
|-
|454,586
|-
|457,461
|-
|448,387
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average:
|Commercial
|0.17
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.49
|-
|0.11
|-
|0.23
|-
|Commercial real estate
|0.21
|0.16
|(0.00
|-
|0.17
|0.01
|Home equity
|(0.26
|-
|(0.02
|-
|(0.06
|-
|0.07
|(0.20
|-
|Residential real estate
|0.03
|(0.00
|-
|0.00
|(0.00
|-
|(0.02
|-
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.16
|0.20
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|-
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|Consumer and other
|0.35
|0.47
|0.40
|0.44
|0.45
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.14
|-
|0.17
|-
|0.19
|-
|0.11
|-
|0.11
|-
|Loans at period end
|-
|54,071,292
|-
|53,105,101
|-
|52,063,482
|-
|51,041,679
|-
|48,708,390
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.72
|-
|0.71
|-
|0.74
|-
|0.77
|-
|0.78
|-
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|0.90
|0.92
PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Provision for loan losses - Other
|-
|29,836
|-
|14,369
|-
|19,610
|-
|26,607
|-
|26,826
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses - Other
|(239
|-
|13,354
|2,160
|(4,325
|-
|(2,852
|-
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|(3
|-
|(135
|-
|(2
|-
|(48
|-
|(11
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|29,594
|-
|27,588
|-
|21,768
|-
|22,234
|-
|23,963
|Allowance for loan losses
|-
|390,651
|-
|379,283
|-
|386,622
|-
|391,654
|-
|378,207
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|80,683
|80,922
|67,569
|65,409
|69,734
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|471,334
|460,205
|454,191
|457,063
|447,941
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|257
|260
|395
|398
|446
|Allowance for credit losses
|-
|471,591
|-
|460,465
|-
|454,586
|-
|457,461
|-
|448,387
PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company's loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.
|As of Mar 31, 2026
|As of Dec 31, 2025
|As of Sep 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category's balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category's balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category's balance
|Commercial
|-
|17,763,221
|-
|210,959
|1.19
|-
|-
|17,044,686
|-
|178,545
|1.05
|-
|-
|16,544,342
|-
|189,476
|1.15
|-
|Commercial real estate:
|Construction and development
|2,323,942
|74,092
|3.19
|2,409,582
|93,106
|3.86
|2,658,153
|78,765
|2.96
|Non-construction
|11,838,344
|150,778
|1.27
|11,531,154
|153,827
|1.33
|10,961,054
|151,712
|1.38
|Total commercial real estate
|-
|14,162,286
|-
|224,870
|1.59
|-
|-
|13,940,736
|-
|246,933
|1.77
|-
|-
|13,619,207
|-
|230,477
|1.69
|-
|Total commercial and commercial real estate
|-
|31,925,507
|-
|435,829
|1.37
|-
|-
|30,985,422
|-
|425,478
|1.37
|-
|-
|30,163,549
|-
|419,953
|1.39
|-
|Home equity
|471,264
|10,213
|2.17
|480,525
|10,402
|2.16
|484,202
|9,229
|1.91
|Residential real estate
|4,465,166
|13,081
|0.29
|4,317,232
|12,519
|0.29
|4,143,870
|12,013
|0.29
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|7,890,331
|10,591
|0.13
|8,183,416
|10,226
|0.12
|8,366,292
|11,187
|0.13
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|9,196,382
|800
|0.01
|9,023,642
|785
|0.01
|8,758,553
|762
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|122,642
|820
|0.67
|114,864
|795
|0.69
|147,016
|1,047
|0.71
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|-
|54,071,292
|-
|471,334
|0.87
|-
|-
|53,105,101
|-
|460,205
|0.87
|-
|-
|52,063,482
|-
|454,191
|0.87
|-
|Total core loans(1)
|-
|32,118,691
|-
|408,892
|1.27
|-
|-
|31,309,210
|-
|412,714
|1.32
|-
|-
|30,610,433
|-
|408,780
|1.34
|-
|Total niche loans(1)
|21,952,601
|62,442
|0.28
|21,795,891
|47,491
|0.22
|21,453,049
|45,411
|0.21
(1)See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.
TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|(In thousands)
|Mar 31, 2026
|Dec 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|-
|87,750
|-
|78,059
|-
|66,577
|-
|80,877
|-
|70,560
|90+ days and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|60-89 days past due
|9,996
|22,952
|12,190
|34,855
|15,243
|30-59 days past due
|90,389
|90,205
|36,136
|45,103
|97,397
|Current
|17,575,086
|16,853,470
|16,429,439
|16,226,596
|15,748,080
|Total commercial
|-
|17,763,221
|-
|17,044,686
|-
|16,544,342
|-
|16,387,431
|-
|15,931,326
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|-
|16,757
|-
|25,147
|-
|28,202
|-
|32,828
|-
|26,187
|90+ days and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60-89 days past due
|17,133
|19,529
|14,119
|11,257
|6,995
|30-59 days past due
|54,143
|65,601
|83,055
|51,173
|83,653
|Current
|14,074,253
|13,830,459
|13,493,831
|13,196,752
|12,798,066
|Total commercial real estate
|-
|14,162,286
|-
|13,940,736
|-
|13,619,207
|-
|13,292,010
|-
|12,914,901
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|-
|1,142
|-
|1,221
|-
|1,295
|-
|1,780
|-
|2,070
|90+ days and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60-89 days past due
|463
|1,112
|246
|138
|984
|30-59 days past due
|2,012
|2,818
|2,294
|2,971
|3,403
|Current
|467,647
|475,374
|480,367
|461,926
|449,226
|Total home equity
|-
|471,264
|-
|480,525
|-
|484,202
|-
|466,815
|-
|455,683
|Residential real estate
|Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1)
|-
|145,225
|-
|145,793
|-
|124,824
|-
|134,067
|-
|123,742
|Nonaccrual
|27,360
|32,862
|28,942
|28,047
|22,522
|90+ days and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60-89 days past due
|129
|7,562
|8,829
|8,954
|1,351
|30-59 days past due
|30,854
|24,908
|95
|38
|38,943
|Current
|4,261,598
|4,106,107
|3,981,180
|3,777,676
|3,498,601
|Total residential real estate
|-
|4,465,166
|-
|4,317,232
|-
|4,143,870
|-
|3,948,782
|-
|3,685,159
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Nonaccrual
|-
|33,891
|-
|29,354
|-
|24,512
|-
|30,404
|-
|29,846
|90+ days and still accruing
|15,823
|19,115
|13,006
|14,350
|18,081
|60-89 days past due
|16,188
|29,294
|23,527
|25,641
|19,717
|30-59 days past due
|47,936
|57,685
|38,133
|29,460
|39,459
|Current
|7,776,493
|8,047,968
|8,267,114
|8,223,321
|7,132,759
|Total Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|-
|7,890,331
|-
|8,183,416
|-
|8,366,292
|-
|8,323,176
|-
|7,239,862
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Nonaccrual
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|90+ days and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|327
|2,962
|60-89 days past due
|22,690
|13,887
|34,016
|11,202
|10,587
|30-59 days past due
|58,760
|22,806
|34,506
|34,403
|29,924
|Current
|9,114,932
|8,986,949
|8,690,031
|8,461,028
|8,321,667
|Total Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|9,196,382
|-
|9,023,642
|-
|8,758,553
|-
|8,506,960
|-
|8,365,140
|Consumer and other
|Nonaccrual
|-
|16
|-
|8
|-
|38
|-
|41
|-
|18
|90+ days and still accruing
|10
|42
|60
|184
|98
|60-89 days past due
|130
|466
|49
|61
|162
|30-59 days past due
|230
|643
|159
|175
|542
|Current
|122,256
|113,705
|146,710
|116,044
|115,499
|Total consumer and other
|-
|122,642
|-
|114,864
|-
|147,016
|-
|116,505
|-
|116,319
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1)
|-
|145,225
|-
|145,793
|-
|124,824
|-
|134,067
|-
|123,742
|Nonaccrual
|166,916
|166,651
|149,566
|173,977
|151,203
|90+ days and still accruing
|15,833
|19,157
|13,066
|14,861
|21,187
|60-89 days past due
|66,729
|94,802
|92,976
|92,108
|55,039
|30-59 days past due
|284,324
|264,666
|194,378
|163,323
|293,321
|Current
|53,392,265
|52,414,032
|51,488,672
|50,463,343
|48,063,898
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|-
|54,071,292
|-
|53,105,101
|-
|52,063,482
|-
|51,041,679
|-
|48,708,390
(1) Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing:
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Home equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|15,823
|19,115
|13,006
|14,350
|18,081
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|-
|-
|327
|2,962
|Consumer and other
|10
|42