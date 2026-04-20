MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Announces AGSM Results and Appointment of New Director

Genesis Explained: Its "Salt Barrier" Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") announces voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on Friday April 17, 2026, including the appointment of Mr. Tony Van Burgsteden to the Board of Directors of the Company.

All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions is explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, available for reference on the Company's website at www.MaxPowerMining.com.

A total of 31,363,104 common shares, representing approximately 24.8% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

Reappointing D&H Group LLP, Chartered Accountants, auditors of the Company;

Setting the number of directors at six, with the following six nominees elected as directors: Ran Narayanasamy, Neil McMillan, Tom Kishchuk, Rob Norris, Phung Khac Hoan, and Tony Van Burgsteden; and

Approving the Company's proposed shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan"). The Shareholder Rights Plan can be viewed on the Company's website or posted on SEDAR Plus.



Mr. Neil McMillan, Chairman of the Board, commented: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support. We welcome Tony to the Board and look forward to his expertise and contributions to further help build MAX Power as a global leader in Natural Hydrogen exploration and development. I also welcome our CEO, Ran Narayanasamy, as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. We have a superb team, and we look forward to a very exciting and rewarding 2026."

New Director

Mr. Van Burgsteden has several decades of financial and operations experience in the energy, mining, agriculture, and retail sectors through his executive and management roles with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) and Orano Canada. He was the CFO for three years for Orano Canada, a large uranium mining company, followed by over eight years as CFO of FCL, one of the largest co-operatives in Canada with annual sales exceeding $10 billion.

In addition to his executive experience, Tony brings significant governance knowledge through his current and past board roles. He currently serves as a board member of both Saskatchewan Blue Cross and the Canadian Light Source, one of the largest scientific infrastructure projects in Canadian history. He is also past chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce and has served on several other not-for-profit boards. He is a CPA and CFA and recently completed the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD) program.

The Company also announces it has granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at $1.38 for a period of 5 years and 200,000 RSUs (together the "grants") to a director of the Company. The options and RSUs may be subject to vesting requirements as determined by the Board. The grants are in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its "Salt Barrier" Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson - Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

History in The Making at Lawson - Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

Stay Connected by Following Us On



X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

Instagram: MAX Power Mining - Instagram

YouTube: MAX Power Mining Corp. - YouTube

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company's properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79613a23-aab3-4842-8120-b75dd61db552