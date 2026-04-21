Advantest Announces Strategic Partnership with Applied Materials and Joins EPIC Platform

TOKYO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced today that it will join Applied Materials' (Nasdaq: AMAT) new EPIC (Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization) platform in Sunnyvale, Calif. As the first automated test equipment (ATE) company to join the platform, Advantest will partner with Applied to strengthen the links between front-end manufacturing technologies and back-end testing of chips and packages.

This partnership aligns with Advantest's recently launched Innovation Center, which fosters cross-functional collaboration to accelerate the development of advanced test solutions for next-generation semiconductor technologies. Advantest's Innovation Center provides state-of-the-art labs and research facilities equipped with the latest technology to support a wide range of R&D programs and will seamlessly connect with Applied's EPIC Center, opening later this year.

As advanced packaging drives increasing complexity in the architecture of high-performance computing (HPC) semiconductors, close collaboration between Advantest and leading manufacturing companies across the supply chain has become critical in overcoming complex challenges and delivering innovative test solutions to customers. This unique partnership allows Advantest and Applied Materials to align their expertise in anticipating customer needs and developing fully integrated solutions that optimize performance, enhance efficiency, increase yield and reduce time-to-market when testing next-generation semiconductors.

"We are excited to have Advantest join our EPIC platform as an innovation partner, and we look forward to our teams collaborating to accelerate end-to-end semiconductor technology development for the AI era," said Gary Dickerson, president and chief executive officer, Applied Materials. "Working alongside Advantest, we aim to co-develop solutions that optimize semiconductor production flows for faster prototyping and improve the energy-efficient performance of next-generation computing systems.?"

"As devices become increasingly complex, we provide opportunities to collaborate with partners from the very early stages of the semiconductor manufacturing process," said Doug Lefever, representative director and group CEO of Advantest Corporation. "We believe this partnership will facilitate joint development work that yields scalable and cost-effective testing methodologies for customers' next-generation technologies. This enables us to build optimal solutions early on to meet industry needs, establishing a framework to respond swiftly and efficiently to future demand."

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88126863-e6de-4677-99ad-03d687854052

Advantest and Applied Materials

Advantest and Applied Materials announce strategic partnership