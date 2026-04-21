Akeso, Inc.: Cadonilimab Combination Demonstrates Promising Survival Benefit in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: Phase II COMPASSION-26 Data Presented at AACR 2026

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") today announced that positive Phase II results from the COMPASSION-26 study evaluating cadonilimab, its first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), were presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

As of the October 20, 2025 data cutoff, with a median follow-up of more than two years, the cadonilimab plus chemotherapy combination continued to deliver robust and durable survival benefits. Results were particularly strong in patients with locally advanced disease, where the median PFS reached 11.1 months and the median OS exceeded 23 months. Landmark survival rates in this group included a 12-month OS rate of 91.7% and a 24-month OS rate of 44.1%.

The cadonilimab regimen also provided strong tumor control across the overall study population. Of the patients evaluable for efficacy (95% had at least one post-baseline tumor assessment), the objective response rate (ORR) was 33.9% and the disease control rate (DCR) reached 96.4%. Response rates were similar between patients with locally advanced and metastatic disease, indicating consistent benefit across both subgroups.

No new safety signals were identified, and the overall safety profile of the cadonilimab combination remained favorable and manageable.

Cadonilimab is the world's first approved bispecific antibody for cancer immunotherapy, having received marketing approval in 2022. In extensive real-world clinical practice and multiple Phase III studies, it has demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit across all patient populations regardless of PD-L1 expression status, addressing a significant unmet medical need and earning broad recognition from physicians and patients.

As a cornerstone therapy in the era of tumor immunotherapy 2.0, cadonilimab not only offers the significant advantage of clinical benefit across broad patient populations, but has also demonstrated important breakthrough potential in difficult-to-treat settings, including immunotherapy-refractory disease and immunologically "cold" tumors. Akeso is fully leveraging its global leadership in bispecific antibody development for oncology to continue addressing major unmet clinical needs and advancing transformative treatment options for patients with challenging cancers.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has established a robust R&D innovation ecosystem centered on its Tetrabody antibody technology platform, AI-powered drug R&D platform, Dual-Shield ADC technology platform, Dual-Lock T-cell engager (TCE) technology platform, Tissue-Smart siRNA/mRNA technology platform, and cell therapy technology platforms. Supported by a global-standard GMP manufacturing infrastructure and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization model, the company has evolved into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 27 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.