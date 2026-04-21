

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased somewhat in February from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 3.3 billion in February from EUR 3.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, there was a shortfall of EUR 4.0 billion.



Exports logged an annual fall of 0.8 percent, and imports were 1.1 percent lower. Shipments of energy products alone fell 21.8 percent from last year, while the country imported 11.7 percent less chemicals during February.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports climbed by 9.7 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



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