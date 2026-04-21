

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.04.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS INFORMA PRICE TARGET TO 1020 (1040) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 3095 (3075) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS S&U PRICE TARGET TO 2220 (2350) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 155 (150) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS BARRATT REDROW PRICE TARGET TO 400 (440) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS TARGET TO 178 (182) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES STANDARD LIFE PRICE TARGET TO 870 (800) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES UNILEVER TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (UNDERPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 4200 PENCE



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