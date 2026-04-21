

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday, even as contradicting signals cast doubts over the state of possible fresh peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.



The British pound dipped after data showed the U.K. unemployment rate dropped and wage growth eased in the three months to February.



The jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent in the December to February period, down from 5.2 percent in the previous three-month period. This was the lowest rate since the three months ending in August 2025, when it was 4.8 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1 percent at 622.25 after falling 0.8 percent on Monday.



The German DAX gained 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.



Vivendi shares rose 1.1 percent. The French media firm reported a small increase in its first-quarter net revenue, driven by persistent strength in its videogame unit.



Aerospace and defense group Thales tumbled 3.7 percent after reporting first-quarter orders slightly below analyst forecasts.



German consumer goods group Beiersdorf fell 2.7 percent after reporting lower group sales in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting declines across all regions.



Swedish industrial bearings maker SKF declined 1.5 percent after reporting a fall in its Q1 adjusted operating profit.



U.K. building products manufacturer Ibstock gained more than 1 percent after appointing Will Wilkins as its CFO and Executive Director.



British Land Company shares advanced 2.4 percent. The real estate group said it now expects fiscal 2027 underlying EPS of at least 30.5 pence, ahead of previous guidance of at least 30.2 pence.



Associated British Foods tumbled almost 3 percent after first half adjusted profit fell 18 percent.



Royal Unibrew shares slumped 22 percent. The Danish brewer said it would end its relationship with PepsiCo in northern Europe.



Spain's Puig Brands rallied 5 percent following reports that U.S. cosmetics giant Estee Lauder had tapped JPMorgan Chase to structure a financial package of around 5 billion euros for its potential takeover bid.



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