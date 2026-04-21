EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Zalando SE
/ Aktienrückkaufprogramm
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 6th INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 21 April 2026 // From 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, 38,699 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company's website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 6,896,176 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.
Zalando SE
The management board
21.04.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2311956 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group