EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Zalando SE / Aktienrückkaufprogramm

Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



21.04.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group .

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DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 6th INTERIM REPORTING



BERLIN, 21 April 2026 // From 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, 38,699 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.



Shares were bought back as follows: Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue(MIC) 13/04/2026 12,255 21.8994 XETA 13/04/2026 8,763 21.8862 CEUX 13/04/2026 4,819 21.9121 TQEX 13/04/2026 501 21.9343 AQEU 14/04/2026 3,912 22.0404 XETA 14/04/2026 4,712 22.0386 CEUX 14/04/2026 1,015 22.0193 TQEX 14/04/2026 98 22.0300 AQEU 15/04/2026 1,176 22.1672 XETA 15/04/2026 1,448 22.1674 CEUX

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company's website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.



The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 6,896,176 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.



Zalando SE

The management board



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