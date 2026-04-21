

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks climbed higher Tuesday morning amid some hopes of resumption of peace talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Pakistan and likely reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



According to reports, Pakistan is pressing ahead with the groundwork for a second round of talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad as a fragile ceasefire hung in the balance, even though it remained unclear whether Tehran would send a delegation.



The benchmark DAX was up 129.17 points or 0.53% at 24,573.50 about half an hour before noon.



Brenntag moved up 2.2%. RWE and Allianze gained 2% and 1.85%, respectively. Scout24, SAP, Siemens, Siemens Healthineers, Adidas and Daimler Truck Holding advanced 1%-1.3%.



Infineon Technologies, BASF, Zalando, Fresenius, Merck, Deutsche Boerse and Munich RE also moved higher.



Beiersdorf tumbled 2.7% after reporting lower group sales in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting declines across all regions.



MTU Aero Engines drifted down 1.6%, while Deutsche Telekom eased by about 1.1%. Rheinmetall, Bayer, Commerzbank and GEA Group posted moderate losses.



Data from the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) said the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index in Germany decreased to -17.20 points in April from -0.50 points in March.



ZEW Current Conditions in Germany decreased to -73.70 points in April from -62.90 points in March.



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