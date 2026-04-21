

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced earnings for first quarter of $6.28 billion



The company's earnings totaled $6.28 billion, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $6.29 billion, or $6.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.57 billion or $7.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $111.72 billion from $109.57 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $6.28 Bln. vs. $6.29 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.90 vs. $6.85 last year. -Revenue: $111.72 Bln vs. $109.57 Bln last year.



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