

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the 10-day ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, Iran has warned that it is preparing 'new cards on the battlefield' if the Middle East war resumes.



'In the past two weeks, we have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield,' in the last two weeks and would 'not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,' Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X.



While US media report that Vice-President JD Vance will lead a US delegation for the second round of negotiations in Pakistan's capital Islamabad Tuesday, it is unclear if more talks will take place in the coming days between Washington and Tehran. Neither side has confirmed yet if the talks will go ahead.



President Donald Trump has denied he is under pressure to make a deal, and that an extension of ceasefire is 'highly unlikely.'



It's 'highly unlikely that I'd extend' the ceasefire with Iran, which will be over by 'Wednesday evening Washington time,' Trump said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg Monday.



'I'm not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We've got all the time in the world,' Trump added.



As uncertainty regarding the fate of the ceasefire hangs in balance, oil prices did not show much volatility.



Brent crude traded below $95 per barrel on Tuesday, while the US-traded WTI slipped toward $86.



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