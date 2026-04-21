

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has reported tremendous progress in reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and in combating the epidemic as a whole across the world.



The U.S. Department of State has released PEPFAR program data covering the period of July 1, 2025, to September 31, 2025.



U.S. Government-supported programs provided anti-retroviral treatment for 20.6 million people living with HIV in more than 50 countries, stable from FY 2024 Q4.



PEPFAR initiated 103,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women to start pre-exposure prophylaxis to protect them and their babies from HIV-more than doubling the 43,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women on pre-exposure prophylaxis just one year ago.



The number of children on HIV treatment declined from 643,627 in 2022 to 508,703 in 2025 - representing year-over-year declines of 7 percent, 7 percent , and 9 percent respectively. This reflects tremendous progress in reducing mother-to-child transmission consistent with historical trends, according to a fact sheet published by the Department of State.



These declines are expected to continue, particularly with U.S. Government funding of Lenacapavir, which can further prevent mother-to-child transmission.



Positive HIV tests declined from 1,693,349 in 2022 to 1,136,488 in 2025 - representing year-over-year declines of 14 percent, 12 percent, and 11 percent respectively - reflecting progress in combating the HIV epidemic consistent with historical trends.



The State Department said this data does not reflect the impact of bilateral MOUs or the broader strategies being implemented under the America First Global Health Strategy.



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