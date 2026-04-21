

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) lifted full year 2026 earnings outlook to greater than $17.35 per share. The company now expects full year 2026 adjusted net earnings of greater than $18.25 per share. In January, the company projected earnings greater than $17.10 per share, and adjusted earnings per share to be greater than $17.75.



UnitedHealth expects to repurchase at least $2.0 billion of its common stock by the end of the second quarter 2026. The company continues to target a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of approximately 40.0% and expects to reach that level in the back half of 2026.



For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $6.28 billion, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $6.29 billion, or $6.85 per share, last year. Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group reported adjusted earnings of $6.58 billion or $7.23 per share for the period. First quarter earnings from operations were $9.0 billion, and reflected improved operations and continued investments. UnitedHealth Group's first quarter revenues were $111.7 billion compared to $109.6 billion in the year ago quarter.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, UnitedHealth shares are up 5.78 percent to $342.20.



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