

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), on Tuesday said it has relaunched its Hut Rewards program, positioning it as a next-generation membership platform focused on ongoing value, exclusive access and enhanced customer experiences.



The revamped program allows members to earn points on eligible purchases, progress faster through challenges and bonus opportunities, and access an expanded rewards catalog alongside member-only perks.



The company said the initiative aims to go beyond traditional points-based systems by offering continuous engagement, including exclusive experiences tied to cultural events.



Its recent March Madness campaign showcased the platform's capabilities, featuring in-app merchandise drops for members, including a limited-edition Space Jam collaboration collection, that sold out.



The company said customers can join Hut Rewards for free via the Pizza Hut app or online, earning and redeeming points on digital orders while gaining access to exclusive member-first experiences.



Yum! Brands shares closed at $161.82 on Monday, down 0.60%.



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