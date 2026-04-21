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WKN: A2PSR2 | ISIN: US09075V1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 22UA
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 14:25
89,10 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,2589,3514:34
89,1589,3514:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 12:58 Uhr
148 Leser
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BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 5, 2026

MAINZ, Germany, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Douglas Maffei, PhD
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Media@biontech.de


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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