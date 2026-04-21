Viking Line Abp: Viking Line Abp - Decisions of AGM 2026

VIKING LINE ABP DECISIONS OF GENERAL MEETING 21 April 2026 at 1:20 p.m. EEST



Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2026

Viking Line Abp's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, 21 April 2026, in Mariehamn, Finland.

The AGM adopted the parent company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025. The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share be distributed for the financial year 2025.

The record date for the dividend payment is 23 April 2026, and the dividend will be paid on 30 April 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the payment of a second dividend instalment of a maximum of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2025. The Board of Directors will decide on the amount, record date and payment date of any additional dividend in autumn 2026.

The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was confirmed unchanged, and the company's remuneration report was approved.

Board member Christina Dahlblom had informed the company prior to the AGM that she was not available for re-election.

The following persons were elected members of the Board of Directors: Jakob Johansson (Chair of the Board), Ulrica Danielsson, Joanna Hammar (new member), Jan Hanses, Stefan Lundqvist, Andreas Remmer and Gert Sviberg.

Tomas Lindholm, Casper Lundqvist and Fredrik Vojbacke were re-elected as deputy members of the Board of Directors.

The authorised public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the company's auditor, with APA Martin Grandell as the principal auditor.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was also re-elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurance provider, with ASA Martin Grandell as the principal sustainability auditor.



VIKING LINE ABP





Marcus Risberg

President and CEO

Marcus Risberg

President and CEO

marcus.risberg@vikingline.com

+358-(0)18-270 00