Getinge AB: Getinge Interim Report January-March 2026: Organic growth, strong cash flow and regulatory milestone

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden on April 21, 2026

"We succeeded in surpassing last year's record-breaking first quarter with organic growth in both net sales and order intake," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. The medtech company's net sales increased organically by 0,8% while the order intake rose by 3,9% organically.

Getinge reports a new record-breaking first quarter despite a decline for Acute Care Therapies, primarily in ventilators, where the medtech company captured shares last year in connection with market consolidation. Consumables for life-supporting ECLS therapy, however, continued to show stable growth from a world-leading position. Surgical Workflows reported a double-digit increase in order intake following strong growth in all product categories. Life Science also noted a strong start to the year with organic sales growth of a full 16% and an overall positive order intake.

"Adjusted EBITA margin was 11.1%, and excluding tariffs and currency effects would have been 12.6% and thus an improvement on last year. This confirms the ongoing positive trend in underlying profitability thanks to a steady focus on price adjustments, productivity and cost control. This is also reflected in the strong cash flow in the quarter," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge.

An important regulatory milestone was achieved at the end of the quarter with the receipt of the CE mark for Cardiohelp II, a brand-new generation of ECLS system developed in close collaboration with customers. In cardiovascular surgery, the Intergard Synergy antimicrobial vascular graft also received EU MDR approval.

"We are continuing to demonstrate that we are well positioned in our customers' prioritized product categories, which gives us confidence for the future," says Perjos.

There is currently high geopolitical uncertainty, however, based on dialogue with its customers Getinge is maintaining the forecast of organic sales growth of 3-5% in 2026.

January-March 2026 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 0.8% (6.2) and the order intake rose by 3.9% organically (2.9).

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 3,828 M (4,337) and the margin was 51.4% (52.1).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 824 M (1,003) and the margin 11.1% (12.1).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.80 (2.18).

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 842 M (160).

Phone Conference

A conference call will be held on April 21, at 13.00-14.00 p.m. CEST hosted by Mattias Perjos, President & CEO, and Agneta Palmér, CFO.

To participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation through webcast, please use this link. A recorded version can be accessed here for 3 years.

Contact information:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0077

Email: david.kordel@getinge.com



This information is such that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 21, 2026, at 12.00 CEST.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.