

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher (DHR) increased full year adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance to a range of $8.35 to $8.55 from previous guidance of $8.35 to $8.50. For full year 2026, the company continues to expect that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the 3% to 6% range year-over-year. For the second quarter, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year.



For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $1.029 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $954 million, or $1.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Danaher reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share for the period. Revenue rose 3.7% to $5.951 billion from $5.741 billion last year.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Danaher shares are up 1.54 percent to $198.50.



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