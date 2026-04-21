

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $406.0 million, or $5.53 per share. This compares with $288.6 million, or $3.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334.0 million or $4.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $850.6 million from $745.8 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $406.0 Mln. vs. $288.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.53 vs. $3.71 last year. -Revenue: $850.6 Mln vs. $745.8 Mln last year.



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