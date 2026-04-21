

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $164.52 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $179.36 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $3.59 billion from $3.46 billion last year.



Tractor Supply Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $164.52 Mln. vs. $179.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.59 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.13 To $ 2.23 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %



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