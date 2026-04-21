Casey's Creative Kitchens Honoured With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Kitchen Remodeler in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Casey's Creative Kitchens has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Kitchen Remodeler for the London region, recognizing the company's long-standing commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and outstanding customer service.

For more than four decades, Casey's Creative Kitchens has helped homeowners transform one of the most important spaces in the home. Founded in 1978 by Casey Willemse, the company was built on a simple but powerful idea: kitchens should be functional, beautifully designed, and built to last. Today, with the next generation of the Willemse family leading the company, that vision continues to guide every project.

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate consistent excellence and earn the trust of their communities. For Casey's Creative Kitchens, this honour reflects the relationships the company has built with homeowners throughout London and Southwestern Ontario.

"At Casey's, we believe a kitchen should be more than just a place to cook. It should be a space where families gather, where memories are made, and where everyday moments become meaningful. Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is incredibly rewarding because it comes from the support and confidence of the community we serve" said the Casey's Creative Kitchens team.

Casey's Creative Kitchens specializes in custom kitchen remodeling solutions designed around each client's lifestyle, preferences, and space. From the initial consultation to the final installation, the team works closely with homeowners to ensure every detail is carefully considered.

The company offers a full range of services including kitchen design, custom cabinetry, countertop fabrication and installation, and complete kitchen renovations. Its experienced designers guide clients through layout planning, material selection, and finish options to create spaces that combine functionality with timeless style.

A defining feature of Casey's Creative Kitchens is its focus on personalized design. The team takes the time to understand how each client uses their kitchen, allowing them to create layouts that improve workflow, maximize storage, and enhance everyday living. Whether designing for a large family kitchen or optimizing a smaller space, their goal is always to create a kitchen that truly works for the homeowner.

Quality craftsmanship is also central to the company's approach. Casey's Creative Kitchens provides custom cabinetry solutions and premium countertop options, with materials selected for durability and performance. The company's cabinetry products are manufactured locally in St. Thomas, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Canadian craftsmanship and delivering long-lasting results.

Over the years, Casey's Creative Kitchens has grown into one of Southwestern Ontario's most recognized kitchen design and renovation specialists. With multiple showrooms across the region, the company continues to serve homeowners in London, Waterloo, St. Thomas, Burlington, Stratford, and Sarnia, offering design expertise and hands-on guidance throughout the renovation process.

By combining innovative design, premium materials, and personalized service, Casey's Creative Kitchens continues to help homeowners create kitchens that are both beautiful and functional. The company's recognition as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner highlights its ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding remodeling experiences for families across the London region.

About Casey's Creative Kitchens

Casey's Creative Kitchens is a Southwestern Ontario kitchen design and renovation company founded in 1978. With showrooms across the region, the company specializes in custom kitchen design, cabinetry, countertops, and complete kitchen remodeling services. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and family values, Casey's Creative Kitchens is dedicated to creating functional, beautifully designed spaces where families can gather and make lasting memories. For more information, visit www.caseyskitchens.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caseys-creative-kitchens-honoured-with-2026-consumer-choice-awar-1159116