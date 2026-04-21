

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) reiterated its earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on year-to-date performance and its outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $2.13 to $2.23 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, with comparable store sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TSCO is trading on the Nasdaq at $43.75, down $1.06 or 2.37 percent.



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