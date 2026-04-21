

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial parts provider, has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For fiscal 2026, the company still expects net income of $6.10 to $6.60 per share, with adjusted profit of $7.50 to $8 per share, on sales growth of 3% to 5.5%.



For fiscal 2025, Genuine Parts had reported a net income of $0.47 per share, with an adjusted income of $7.37 per share, on sales of $24.300 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News