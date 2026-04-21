SMX Public Limited: MEDIA ALERT: SMX Featured In Time Story On Recycled Plastics

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / SMX is featured in a new TIME Magazine story on recycled plastics and the growing role of verification, traceability and risk management in the sector. Written by Matthew Kayser, the piece examines how the plastics industry is increasingly relying on data, proof and material authentication systems as pressure grows around sourcing, compliance and long-term reliability. It includes SMX as part of that broader market shift.

Read the story here:

https://africa.time.com/climate/rethinking-plastic-how-risk-and-verification-are-reshaping-markets/

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-smx-featured-in-time-story-on-recycled-plastics-1159350