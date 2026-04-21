Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program underway at the Copalito Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Copalito Project covers 2,870 ha, located on the western edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental. On March 10, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of a 3,000-metre diamond drill program (News Link) which has nearly reached its halfway point.

Highlights

To date the company has completed 12 holes and a total of 1479 metres, with 11 holes at the 5 Señores vein, designed to infill previous results, test along strike and to depth (Figure 1).

The drill has moved to the El Agua vein to commence testing this productive vein structure.

Initial drill samples have been sent to ALS Global in Hermosillo, Sonora for analysis.

Expanded soil sampling program has begun, to cover additional prospective ground and provide infill detail.

Geological team continues to explore and map the extents of the Copalito Project.

CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, commented:

"We are now about to enter the second half of the drill program. Most of the focus to date has been on 5 Señores and we will now shift to El Agua and then to El Pilar and other areas of the property. The goal has been to expand on the known and go test some of the unknown. We are happy with the progress to date, and the team is executing on all levels. I am looking forward to getting the first round of results out to the market, once we have analyzed and interpreted them. We see potential to expand on known areas and new areas of interest as the team continues to uncover more through prospecting and sampling."

Drilling Update

Drilling has comprehensively tested along the strike of the 5 Señores vein, infilling in areas where the Company sees evidence for better thickness and grade and some aggressive tests to depth. The drill is now testing the El Agua vein with the same goals of testing along strike, infilling in key areas and some aggressive tests to depth.

Drill targeting has been refined with 2 holes planned at the north junction of the Chente and Cobriza vein systems and the SE extension of 5 Señores - an approximately potential 250m strike length segment that has never been drill tested before.

(Figure 1)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12124/293502_3cef4f44240a1b63_001full.jpg

Exploration Update

Preliminary soil data results have been received, which indicate a positive correlation between anomalous silver, lead, zinc, gold and arsenic values in newly sampled areas and at known vein occurrences. Given this positive correlation, the Company has decided to expand the soil sampling program with a combination of infill detail samples and expansion of the sampling area.

The mapping and sampling program continues exploring new areas of the project as well as detailed work defining drill targets on previously undrilled vein segments that the Company may drill test later in the current program.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Mercado Minerals Ltd.