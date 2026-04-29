Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received results from the first three holes drilled at the Copalito Project ("Copalito" or the "Project") from its inaugural 3,000 metre diamond drill program located in Sinaloa, Mexico. Highlight results include 3.45 metres of 445 g/t silver, 2.26 g/t gold, 0.11% lead, and 0.24% zinc within a larger 6.50 metre intersect of 256 g/t silver, 1.46 g/t gold, 0.32% lead, and 1.06% zinc.

Highlights Intercepts

COP-26-001

6.50 metres of 256 g/t silver, 1.45 g/t gold, 0.32% lead, and 1.06% zinc Including 3.45 metres of 445 g/t silver, 2.26 g/t gold, 0.11% lead, and 0.24% zinc Including 1.20 metres of 848 g/t silver, 4.83 g/t gold, 0.20% lead, and 0.47% zinc



COP-26-003

7.25 metres of 89 g/t silver, 0.46 g/t gold, 0.12% lead, and 0.49% zinc Including 4.25 metres of 149 g/t silver, 0.73 g/t gold, 0.19% lead, and 0.77% zinc Including 1.90 metres of 234 g/t silver, 0.51 g/t gold, 0.14% lead, and 0.51% zinc



CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez CEO & Director, commented:

"With these first three results we are proving the continuation of 5 Señores and growing the potential of that structure. We are happy with what we are seeing and looking forward to interpreting and analysing the next batch of results. We have moved onto testing El Agua Vein and then El Pilar with a similar approach to what we did at 5 Señores."

Drill holes COP-26-001 to COP-26-003 tested the 5 Señores Vein between drill holes completed by the previous operator, where there is evidence for potential flexures in both the strike and dip of the vein, which could potentially yield thicker and higher-grade sections of the vein. Significant assay results from these holes are shown on Table 1, while the locations of the drill holes are shown in Figure 1 and Table 2.

Table 1 - Significant Drill Results

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) COP-26-001 43.60 50.10 6.50 256 1.45 0.32 1.06 incl. 43.60 47.05 3.45 445 2.26 0.11 0.24 incl. 44.60 45.80 1.20 848 4.83 0.20 0.47 COP-26-002 63.20 79.90 16.70 30 0.18 0.21 0.72 incl. 63.20 67.00 3.80 89 0.44 0.46 1.71 incl. 63.20 64.70 1.50 180 0.81 0.88 3.46 COP-26-003 28.55 35.80 7.25 89 0.46 0.12 0.49 incl. 28.55 32.80 4.25 149 0.73 0.19 0.77 incl. 30.00 31.90 1.90 234 0.51 0.14 0.51



*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.





Figure 1 - 5 Señores Vein Drill Hole Plan Map, Copalito Project.

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Drill holes COP-26-001 and COP-26-002 were drilled from the same pad, approximately 25 m west and 25 m east of historical drill holes. The first hole intersected the vein approximately 40 m below surface, and the second hole intersected the vein approximately 25 m below hole COP-26-001. COP-26-001 intersected a robust quartz-carbonate vein with banded, colloform and crustiform epithermal textures returning 3.45 metres of 445 g/t silver, 2.26 g/t gold, 0.11% lead and 0.24% zinc from 43.60 metres down hole, within a broader interval of vein and vein breccia mineralization that returned 6.50 metres of 256 g/t silver, 1.45 g/t gold, 0.32% lead, and 1.06% zinc (Figures 2 and 3). COP-26-002 intersected a much broader interval of vein and faulted vein breccia mineralization, which returned 16.70 metres of 30 g/t silver, 0.18 g/t gold, 0.21% lead and 0.72% zinc from 63.20 metres depth, anchored by a 1.50 m wide zone of vein mineralization that graded 180 g/t silver, 0.81 g/t gold, 0.88% lead and 3.46% zinc (Figure 2).





Figure 2 - COP-26-001 and COP-26-002 Cross Section

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Figure 3 - Drill Core COP-26-001 from 43.60 m to 50.10 m

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Drill hole COP-26-003 was collared approximately 42 m along strike between historic drill holes. The hole intersected the 5 Señores Vein approximately 35 m below the surface, returning 4.25 metres of 149 g/t silver, 0.73 g/t gold, 0.19% lead and 0.77% zinc from 28.55 metres down hole, including 1.90 metres of 234 g/t silver, 0.51 g/t gold, 0.14% lead and 0.51% zinc (Figure 4).





Figure 4 - COP-26-003 Cross Section

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Table 2 - Drill Collar Location Data

Hole Depth (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip COP-26-001 60.80 260190 2856714 704 180 -50 COP-26-002 91.00 260190 2856714 704 180 -65 COP-26-003 63.80 260271 2856698 702 200 -50

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Chain of Custody

Where drill core was selectively sampled, and a unique sample tag number was placed alongside the existing sample tag. Where samples were taken, drill core was sawn in half, with one half being sent for analysis and the remaining half kept in the core box for record. Duplicate samples, standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Mercado personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Drill core was sawn and bagged, with bagged samples being grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number. Sample batches were transported from the logging site in Copalito to a secured courier transport service vehicle provided by ALS Laboratories. The samples were delivered by ALS secured courier to their laboratory in Hermosillo for analysis.

Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits were then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations were completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis was performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that returned overlimit values for silver, lead or zinc were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62, Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Mercado Minerals Ltd.