Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Rochester Colo LLC ("Rochester Colo"), pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire, through a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, the principal operating assets of Rochester Colo's data center business located in Rochester, New York (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The Proposed Acquisition is expected to provide the Company with an immediate operating foothold in the U.S. market and expand its ability to serve customers requiring secure, scalable and regionally resilient infrastructure. Rochester Colo has established a presence in the Rochester market through its colocation and related data center services, and the Company believes the transaction would create a strong foundation for future growth in the northeastern United States.

Under the LOI, the parties have agreed to negotiate and execute a definitive purchase agreement in respect of the Proposed Acquisition. The consideration is expected to include a combination of cash and common shares of the Company, with the share component subject to staged escrow release following closing.

The parties, who are at arm's length, are working toward execution of a definitive agreement on or before June 15, 2026, with closing expected shortly thereafter, subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of the Carrier

"No matter how digital the world becomes, infrastructure still matters - location, reliability, and trusted customer relationships matter. Rochester Colo would give us a meaningful entry point into the U.S. market through an operating asset with real customers, real capacity and a strong regional position. We believe this transaction has the potential to accelerate our North American growth strategy and broaden the platform we are building."

Jim Salviski, Chief Executive Officer of Rochester Colo

"This LOI reflects a shared vision for scaling high-quality data center services in the Rochester market and beyond. We believe Carrier Connect brings the public-market platform, growth capital and strategic ambition to build on the foundation we have created, and we are excited about the opportunity to help support that next phase of growth."

No finder's fees are payable by either party in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding closing times, and receipt of necessary approvals; (ii) expectations concerning the Company's ability to enter into a definitive agreement, or close the Proposed Acquisition and the acquisition of Rochester Colo's assets, including the timing thereof; (iii) the outcomes of its due diligence investigations regarding Rochester Colo and the terms of the LOI, including any changes to the structure of the Proposed Acquisition or the acquisition of the assets and the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of the contractual agreements it intends to acquire; and (iv) expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, reliance on key management and other personnel, and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293483

Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc