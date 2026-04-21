

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a $4.7 billion investment into rail projects on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor to help revitalize the nation's iconic rail hubs, including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station.



Throughout the Northeast Corridor, the investment will go towards Upgrading train station infrastructure, Streamlining rail services for Americans, and Rebuilding rail bridge infrastructure.



'The Trump Administration is committed to ushering in the Golden Age of American Rail with our revitalizations of New York Penn Station, Washington Union Station, and beyond. This is part of President Trump's agenda to build big, beautiful infrastructure that improves the lives of American families,' said Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



'The Northeast Corridor is the busiest and most complex rail line in America,' said FRA Administrator David Fink. 'From modernizing our flagship stations to working at the Speed of Trump to get dirt moving again, Secretary Duffy and I are committed to using taxpayer dollars on projects that advance safety for the American people.'



As a part of the Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program, the Partnership-Northeast Corridor Program (Partnership-NEC) aims to reduce backlogs, streamline performance, and expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service in the Northeast Corridor.



The first round of applications for Partnership-NEC funding will focus on the High Priority Major Station Projects, including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station, the US Department of Transportation sid in a press release.



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