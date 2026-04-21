Prime Group Holdings LLC ("Prime Group") digital infrastructure division announced today the deployment of edge data centers and battery energy storage systems (BESS) across numerous properties within its existing nationwide portfolio. Enabled by technology from Microsoft and Qcells, a Hanwha subsidiary, as well as energy expertise from TransGrid Energy, also a Hanwha affiliate, Prime Group is strategically leveraging its real estate footprint in dense urban and suburban markets representing approximately 95% of the U.S. population to create a hyper-connected, low latency network. By utilizing available power capacity and existing on-site infrastructure, Prime Group is well-positioned to support distributed solutions designed to meet the growing demands of AI-driven applications.

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While AI training has traditionally been concentrated in large, centralized data centers far from the end-user, inference-the execution of AI models-can benefit from proximity to enable real-time performance. Prime Group's "Micro AI Factory" network is designed to deliver the responsiveness and reliability that support applications such as computer vision, speech recognition, and industrial automation.

Prime Group is utilizing its existing power capacity, allowing for a significantly faster "time-to-power" compared to traditional greenfield data center development. At locations where additional power capacity could be beneficial, Prime Group is leveraging TransGrid Energy for power generation and storage. These facilities are being deployed as standardized AI Factories that incorporate the open-source WattSchema ontology (WattSchema.org) to optimize efficiency and deliver industry-leading dollar-per-token economics.

"Our national footprint and available power capacity create a compelling opportunity to enhance our assets through targeted energy and data infrastructure applications," said Robert J. Moser, CEO of Prime Group. "By integrating Microsoft Azure with Qcells' agentic energy optimization technologies, we are able to generate additional revenue, reduce peak energy demand, and support grid resiliency, all within the framework of assets we already own and operate."

"Reliable, energy-aware operations are essential for distributed AI," said Dr. Youngchoon Park, President of Grid Energy Services at Qcells. "Hanwha's energy generation deployment and optimization technologies will enable Prime Group's efforts to deploy responsive, grid-aligned AI facilities across the country," added Sean Park, President of TransGrid Energy.

"Organizations increasingly need AI infrastructure that is both distributed and energy-aware," said Ulrich Homann, Corporate Vice President of Cloud and AI at Microsoft. "Prime Group's approach demonstrates how Microsoft Azure can help support real-time AI applications at the edge while enabling efficient management of energy resources."

About Prime Group Holdings

Prime Group Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate private equity platform with a broad operating footprint across North America and the Caribbean. Prime Group and its affiliates own and manage more than $10 billion of gross assets, including investment assets not managed by a Prime investment manager. As an established institutional platform, Prime Group maintains integrated capabilities across development, construction, operations, capital markets, and legal and compliance functions. This structure provides disciplined governance, balance sheet strength, and execution continuity, supporting the long-term stewardship of its real estate portfolio. To learn more about the Prime Edge nationwide edge data center platform, please visit https://theedge.io/.

About Hanwha Group

Hanwha is South Korea's seventh-largest business group, with innovative businesses in the areas of aerospace defense, mechatronics, energy maritime solutions, finance, and retail services. We are a multinational company with a robust global network of affiliates, which allows us to leverage synergy to deliver transformative solutions and impactful innovations that catalyze sustainable growth across industries and communities. With strong fundamentals in core industries, we enhance lives through our technologies, products, and services.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

For Prime Group Holdings

Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter Co.

+1 (212) 257-4170

PrimeGroup@gasthalter.com

For Hanwha

Erica Turner

Flynn Wright

+1 (515) 513-3691

eturner@flynnwright.com