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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 14:12 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disablement of the security from trading

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disablement of the security from trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Disablement of the security from trading

Further to the Company's announcement of 16 April and the recent completion of the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG"), the Company has been informed by THRG's registrar that a limited number of THRG shareholders have been allocated an incorrect number of Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the THRG Scheme of Reconstruction. As a result, Euroclear has temporarily put in place a disablement of the Company's Ordinary Shares until the error is resolved. All parties are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible to allow settlement of the Company's Ordinary Shares to be re-enabled.

.

Mr G. Venables

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary


Date: 21 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.