BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disablement of the security from trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Disablement of the security from trading

Further to the Company's announcement of 16 April and the recent completion of the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG"), the Company has been informed by THRG's registrar that a limited number of THRG shareholders have been allocated an incorrect number of Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the THRG Scheme of Reconstruction. As a result, Euroclear has temporarily put in place a disablement of the Company's Ordinary Shares until the error is resolved. All parties are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible to allow settlement of the Company's Ordinary Shares to be re-enabled.

.

Mr G. Venables

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary



Date: 21 April 2026