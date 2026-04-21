BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disablement of the security from trading
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Disablement of the security from trading
Further to the Company's announcement of 16 April and the recent completion of the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG"), the Company has been informed by THRG's registrar that a limited number of THRG shareholders have been allocated an incorrect number of Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the THRG Scheme of Reconstruction. As a result, Euroclear has temporarily put in place a disablement of the Company's Ordinary Shares until the error is resolved. All parties are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible to allow settlement of the Company's Ordinary Shares to be re-enabled.
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Mr G. Venables
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Date: 21 April 2026