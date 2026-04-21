BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
Angela Lane
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
Non-Executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
b)
L E I
549300MS535KC2WH4082
4
Detailsofthe transaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
New shares issued in connection with a scheme of reconstruction of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc.
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr
e
g
ate
d
i
n
formation
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2026-04-16
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)