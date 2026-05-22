BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Pool Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Tender Pool Update
The Company announced on 30 March 2026 the results of its tender offer (to be undertaken as part of the proposals for the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc), and pursuant to which 11,147,581 of the Company's Ordinary Shares will be repurchased in aggregate. The Tender Pool of assets in respect of these tendered Shares has been established and is in the process of being realised. As at close of business on 21 May 2026, the composition of the Tender Pool was as follows:
Equities (£)
8,714,336
Cash (£)
154,045,250
Total Value (£)
162,759,586
Tendered Shares held in escrow 11,147,581
Tender Pool NAV per Share 1,460.04p
Contact:
Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 22 May 2026