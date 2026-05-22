BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2026)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2026 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

22 May 2026