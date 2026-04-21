LG Electronics USA: New California Training Academy To Power Next-Gen HVAC Innovation

LG Electronics USA Co-Sponsors Series of Events Throughout California Heat Pump Week, Highlighted by Stops from LG Mobile Showroom

ORANGE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / News Summary

LG cut the ribbon on its newest LG Air Conditioning Technologies Training Academy in Orange, Calif., as LG continues its commitment to equip California HVAC professionals with the knowledge and skills to deliver high-quality heat pump installations for efficient indoor comfort and water heating.

The facility's opening coincided with California Heat Pump Week. Co-sponsored by LG, the statewide activation campaign included marquee events, contractor celebrations and grass roots enthusiasm, all aimed at raising heat pump awareness.

As part of California Heat Pump Week celebrations, LG's Mobile Showroom stopped at several events co-hosted with distributors throughout the week, providing a live showcase of LG products with partners on hand to answer visitor questions about heat pumps.

Global HVAC technology leader LG Electronics celebrated the grand opening of its new LG Air Conditioning Technologies Training Academy in Orange, Calif. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the culmination of California Heat Pump Week (April 11-19), showcasing LG's commitment to advancing energy efficient HVAC solutions.

VIP attendees at the grand opening event got a first look at LG's 2026 high-efficiency HVAC products, including water heating and control solutions designed to enhance comfort, minimize noise and maximize energy efficiency. Mayor Dan Slater welcomed LG to the City of Orange, noting that "LG Electronics' newest training HVAC Academy will be providing great career opportunities in an increasingly important industry."

The LG Orange Training Academy extends LG's national network of six specialized facilities focused on developing skilled HVAC professionals. It joins established academies in Alpharetta, Ga.; Boston, Mass.; Chicago, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs, N.J. that provide comprehensive insights into LG's industry-leading air conditioning solutions. In these academies, experienced trainers deliver courses spanning unitary, ductless, VRF and controls solutions, covering everything from installation to service for LG's full range of air conditioning and water heating products.

Through its advanced heat pump technologies and training infrastructure, LG's participation in California Heat Pump Week supports the acceleration of heat pump adoption across California and the state's goals for a more electrified future. The statewide activation, an initiative of the California Heat Pump Partnership, is dedicated to raising public awareness, strengthening contractor capacity and accelerating the adoption of heat pumps in California.

"Contractor training is critical to advancing the adoption of heat pump technology," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "LG's Orange Training Academy is the latest example of our commitment to equipping contractors and installers with the in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills necessary to confidently implement sustainable HVAC technologies across California."

In addition to the training academy opening, LG rolled out its Mobile Showroom and co-hosted distributor and community events throughout California Heat Pump Week. The showroom provides immersive, hands-on demonstrations with LG products and expert insights into its HVAC technologies.

The Mobile Showroom stops during California Heat Pump Week included Home Depot Antelope and ECCO Supply in Sacramento, Miles Memorial Playhouse in Santa Monica and the Livart Group, Commerce.

Eleven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is a proud member of the California Heat Pump Partnership, the ENERGY STAR Heat Pump Manufacturers Action Council and the national Heat Pump Water Heating Initiative, and collaborates with the Building Decarbonization Coalition, Rewiring America and others. For more information about LG's air conditioning business, visit www.lghvac.com.

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About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of more than $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+ 1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Noel Hampton

+1 469 580 3094

noel.hampton@lg-one.com

Find more stories and multimedia from LG Electronics USA at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-california-training-academy-to-power-next-gen-hvac-innovation-1159392