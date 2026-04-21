Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold Appoints New CFO and Secretary

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:KGC) announces that Jean Sharp has resigned as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and that Ikay Deol has been appointed as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

Ikay Deol, CPA, has over seven years experience working with publicly listed Canadian and Australian junior mining companies, providing comprehensive accounting, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance services. She also acts as Chief Financial Officer of other publicly listed exploration stage companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V.

Gordon Aldcorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, states, "On behalf of the Corporation, we wish to thank Jean for her contribution and service to the Corporation. We are pleased to welcome Ms. Deol in joining Kestrel in her new position as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer."

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest in the QCM Property, which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD Property, which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website at www.kestrelgold.com for further information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Gordon Aldcorn, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: (403) 618-6507

Email: galdcorn@gmail.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kestrel-gold-appoints-new-cfo-and-secretary-1159330