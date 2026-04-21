Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba Mint" or the company) and its subsidiary WERD Studios announced today the launch of ClipFarm, a new initiative focused on building and operating high-engagement social media pages. The strategy is centred on creating, owning and scaling premium digital media assets.

ClipFarm will launch with the X account @crazyclipsonly, which has 3.2 million followers with more than 60 per cent of its audience in North America and generates 500 million views a year, providing ClipFarm with immediate scale. ClipFarm secured the rights to @crazyclipsonly from Hampton Ventures, an arm's-length entity separate from WERD Studios, for 250,000 USD.

"ClipFarm is a strong fit for WERD and expands our footprint in digital media," said Andrew Shore, CEO of WERD. "It gives us an owned distribution network to support the growth of our apps and games."

ClipFarm plans to aggregate and scale viral content pages across platforms, beginning with X and expanding to Instagram and other platforms. The company is focused on building an owned media network designed to reach large digital audiences and support distribution across its portfolio.

ClipFarm has also developed an AI-powered page management system to support content creation, scheduling and engagement across its accounts, enabling more efficient coordination at scale.

ClipFarm intends to continue to expand through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions of additional high-performing pages.

The initiative supports WERD's broader focus on building applications in AI and blockchain, with an emphasis on distribution and user growth.

WERD is also advancing its Amino platform, an AI-powered diet and fitness tracking app, with plans to introduce a paid premium tier in the third quarter as part of its broader product development roadmap.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend advanced technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The company's mission is to build engaging products that people love using every day while creating meaningful, long-term value.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the integration of the @crazyclipsonly account; the anticipated benefits of the ClipFarm initiative; the Company's ability to scale and monetize digital media assets; the development and effectiveness of its AI-powered content management system; the expansion of ClipFarm across additional platforms; and the timing and launch of the Amino platform's premium subscription tier.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: continued growth in social media engagement and digital advertising markets; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired assets; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in social media platform algorithms or policies; challenges in monetizing digital media assets; technological risks associated with AI development; competitive pressures; and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Follow ClipFarm on social media:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/clipfarm

Follow Crazy Clips Only on social media:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/crazyclipsonly

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293571

Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.