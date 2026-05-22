Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today closed an additional tranche of its previously announced offering (see press releases of January 15, 2026 and May 4, 2026) by issuing an aggregate of 3,250,000 common shares, at a price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of $325,000.

The gross proceeds from the offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes and may also be allocated to supporting additional game development at WERD Studios.

No finders fees or commissions were paid in connection with this closing. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the closing date.

The Company may proceed with additional closings of its private placement.

"We continue to invest in ourselves and support our core mission of becoming a leader in gaming and app releases," stated Andrew Shore, CEO of the Company.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend advanced technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The company's mission is to build engaging products that people love using every day while creating meaningful, long-term value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward- looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings- ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298637

Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.