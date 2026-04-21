

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization increased more than a percent in the past 24 hours even as world markets focused on the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. An unwinding of bearish bets on expectations of U.S.-Iran peace talks and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, resulted in a short squeeze, lifting cryptocurrency prices. Sentiment remains largely positive amidst continuing inflows to Spot ETF products. The upcoming Congressional confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh, the uptick in Wall Street futures as well as the steady crude oil prices also supported crypto market sentiment.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions by more than 2 times. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $250 million comprising long positions of $73 million and short positions of $176 million.



The improvement in market sentiment was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index rose further in the 'neutral' territory to 57, from 55 a day ago. The reading was at 53 a week earlier.



Amidst the firm market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has gained 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.57 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 2 percent to $138 billion. Around 60 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 7 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.3 percent higher at $76,367.42. The current price is around 39 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 2.8 percent in the past week, further restricting year-to-date losses to 12.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $238 million on Monday versus $664 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $256 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) edged up 0.23 percent overnight as it traded at $2,319.55. The leading alternate coin is trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $68 million on Monday versus $127 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $76 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently ranked 64th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading alternate coin was ranked 65th a day ago.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.6 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for a market share of 10.9 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) added 1.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.43, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 1.2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $633.92. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rose 0.78 percent overnight to $85.91. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $3 million on Monday from $13 million on Friday. Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) accounted for inflows of $2.5 million.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged up 0.05 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3291. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added 0.70 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0954. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $40.72, around 31 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



94th ranked RaveDAO (RAVE) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 138 percent. The cryptocurrency is however trading at $1.65, around 94 percent below the all-time high of $27.94 recorded on April 18.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News