Route1, Inc.: Route1 Announces Launch Of "Mr. Parking" And Provides Update On Upcoming Financial Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Route1 Inc .("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced the commercial launch of "Mr. Parking," a new operational capability designed to improve performance across live parking environments while expanding recurring revenue within existing customer relationships.

The Company also confirmed that it will announce the release date for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 financial statements on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Company does not intend to host a shareholder call in connection with its year-end results and expects to host a call in mid-May 2026 following the release of its first quarter 2026 results.

"Mr. Parking" and Route1's Recurring Revenue Model

"Mr. Parking" has been introduced as part of Route1's ongoing lifecycle engagement with its customers, where the Company is responsible not only for deployment and support of ALPR environments but also for improving how those environments perform over time.

The capability is deployed within existing customer relationships and is not positioned as a standalone system. Instead, it is integrated into Route1's support and operational model, where the Company maintains continuous involvement in client environments.

Across the parking technology market, much of the discussion remains focused on deployment, system features and data access. Route1's view is that this framing misses the core issue. In most live environments, the challenge is not whether technology has been installed but whether performance is being measured, managed and improved over time. The Company believes this distinction shifts the basis of customer value from deployment activity to ongoing operational outcomes, which better supports long-term customer relationships and Route1's recurring revenue. The introduction of Mr. Parking is expected to expand recurring revenue within existing customer relationships.

This approach is designed to:

Expand recurring revenue within existing customer relationships

Increase the operational scope of each customer engagement

Improve customer retention through deeper operational integration

Shift value delivery from system support to performance outcomes

As "Mr. Parking" is introduced into additional accounts, the Company expects it to expand recurring revenue within the Company's existing customer base.

Embedded in the Lifecycle, Not Sold as Software

Route1's model is based on long-term lifecycle engagement rather than one-time system deployment.

Within this model, the Company:

Deploys and integrates ALPR infrastructure

Provides ongoing system support, monitoring, and maintenance

Works directly with operators in live environments

Continuously improves operational performance over time

"Mr. Parking" is deployed within this structure. It is configured to each client's environment and operates using live data generated through existing systems and workflows. Route1 remains actively involved in how the capability is applied, including tuning outputs, aligning to policy and supporting operational decision-making.

"Mr. Parking" is not accessed as a standalone application. It is deployed as part of ongoing engagement, with outputs delivered into existing operational workflows used by supervisors, analysts and enforcement teams.

As a result, Route1's role becomes more embedded in the client's day-to-day operations, increasing the durability of the customer relationship over time.

Expanding Across the Operation

Initial deployment of "Mr. Parking" is focused on enforcement and patrol operations where variability in performance and missed revenue opportunities are most visible.

However, the underlying framework is designed to extend across additional operational areas including:

Violation processing workflows

Customer communication and response management

Other back-office and administrative functions where consistency and responsiveness impact outcomes

As these applications are introduced, the capability is expanded within the same customer relationship, further embedding Route1 within the client's operating environment. Each additional application expands the scope of the Company's engagement within the account and increases recurring revenue over time.

Market Context: From Deployment to Performance

Across North America, ALPR deployment is largely complete. The challenge is now operational performance.

Route1's direct engagement in live environments continues to show:

Variability in enforcement output

Missed revenue opportunities within existing operations

Limited ability to measure and defend outcomes

These conditions reinforce a consistent conclusion: deployment alone does not improve operations.

"Mr. Parking" is designed to address this gap by enabling continuous performance management within existing environments.

CEO Commentary

"Most systems are already deployed. That's not where the value is created," said Tony Busseri, Chief Executive Officer of Route1. "The value comes from how those systems perform over time, and most organizations still lack the ability to manage that consistently."

"Our model is based on staying engaged with our customers over the lifecycle of their environment and being accountable for how those systems perform. 'Mr. Parking' expands that role. It allows us to move beyond supporting infrastructure and directly influence operational outcomes, which increases both the value of the relationship and its durability."

"As we expand its use across enforcement, processing, and customer-facing functions, we are increasing both the value we deliver and the depth of our customer relationships, which directly drive retention, expansion within accounts and recurring revenue."

Financial Reporting Update

Route1 confirmed that it will announce the release date for its fiscal year 2025 financial statements on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The Company does not intend to host a shareholder call in connection with its year-end results.

Route1 expects to host a shareholder call in mid-May 2026 following the release of its first quarter 2026 financial results. Management expects to provide additional commentary at that time regarding operational progress and early observations following the launch of "Mr. Parking."

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 provides operational intelligence and secure data solutions for public sector and critical infrastructure operators. The Company's ABI platform supports structured intelligence and operational improvement initiatives across mobility, parking enforcement, public safety and smart infrastructure environments. Route1 trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding the granting of the patent and the terms thereof, the launch date of Mr. Parking, the results of development and testing, market trends and the continuation of such trends, the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

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