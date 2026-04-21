Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details of the upcoming 2,000 m exploration drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat" or "The Project"). Drilling is expected to begin on or around May 1st, 2026.

Ballarat is located in the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Project is situated due north of Fuerte Metals Corp.'s (TSXV: FMT) Coffee Gold Project, northwest of Western Copper Gold Corp.'s (TSX: WRN) Casino Project and west, south and southeast of White Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: WGO) extensive regional exploration initiatives.

The Ballarat Project straddles 20 km of the planned Northern Access Route (Coffee Northern Access Route) where it heads north from the Yukon River (see Figure 1). The Project is located within an underexplored portion of the White Gold District and is currently host to four developed gold and copper exploration prospects which have been selected for testing via a series of shallow diamond drillholes targeting near surface oxide mineralization.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/293400_stakeholder1.jpg

Skye Gold Zone

The Skye Gold Zone is a structurally hosted gold target(s) located in the north-center section of the Ballarat Project claims (Figure 2) and consists of two subparallel, 1.9 km (north limb) and 1.3 km (south limb) gold in soil trends hosted within felsic gneissic rocks. These trends evidence minor tellurium, silver, molybdenum, lead, and zinc indicator mineral anomalies which are associated with ENE oriented structures.

2026 drilling will test both the north and south limbs of this prospect. The Skye Gold Zone north limb and south limb are considered greenfield targets and have not been drill tested in the past.

Loki Copper Zone

The Loki Copper Zone consists of a 2.3 km x 600 m anomalous copper in soils signature associated with a WNW trending Jurassic aged intrusive unit. This intrusive unit is assigned to the Minto Suite of rocks. This structural setting, and the Minto Suite affiliation, indicates potential for mineralization similar to Selkirk Copper's Minto Mine, which is located some 92 km to the southeast.

The Loki Copper Zone is situated east of Ballarat Creek within the southeast sector of the Company's claim holdings (Figure 2). It is located adjacent to the Northern Access Route where it is planned to traverse the southern section of Company claims.

2026 drilling will target the high-grade core of the copper in soil anomaly which contains multiple samples in the 99.9th percentile range for copper soils in the region (based on the Yukon Geological Survey's assessment report geochemistry compilation). The Loki Copper Zone is considered a greenfield target and has not been drill tested in the past.

East Zone

The East Zone is a structurally hosted gold target consisting of a 700 x 600 m gold in soil anomaly (with minor tellurium, silver, and zinc) hosted within a felsic gneissic unit, located along strike from, and to the northeast of, the Skye Gold Zone (Figure 2). A limited RAB drilling program was completed on the southern portion of the East Zone in 2016.

The 2016 drill program did encounter low grade gold mineralization (up to 0.856 g/t Au over 3.04 m) but it is not considered to have targeted the core of the structural features that may host gold mineralization. The 2026 program will revisit this target and test the northern portion of these structural features.

Northwest Zone

The Northwest Zone is a structurally hosted gold target which consists of two parallel gold in soil anomalies (2.3 and 1.8 km in length respectively) hosted within metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks (Figure 2). The Northwest Zone is located directly South of White Gold Corp.'s Black Fox Project. A limited 5-hole diamond drilling program was completed in 2012 with results up to 0.945 g/t Au over 3 m which only tested the periphery of the geochemical anomaly. 2026 drilling will target the untested core of the soil anomaly.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/293400_stakeholder2.jpg

Additional exploration activity planned for 2026 includes a grid soil sampling program across the southwest portion of the Project as well as geological mapping and prospecting along the path for the Northern Access Route where road cuts are expected to expose multiple kilometers of bedrock with concurrent soil exposures.

The Northern Access Route is expected to crosscut the eastern strike extension of the Skye Gold Zone and the western strike extension of the Loki Copper Zone. 15.5 km of the 20 km length of the Northern Access Route that lies within the Company's Ballarat Property is new construction and will provide road access to within 800 m of the East Zone and 200 m of the Loki Copper Zone respectively, when construction is completed.

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 930 contiguous mineral claims covering 18,520 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's Northern Access Route which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which are separated by some 8 km, and which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route, in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293400

Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.