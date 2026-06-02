Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the current 2,000 m exploration drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat" or "The Project"). Drilling commenced on May 9th, 2026.

Ballarat is located in the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada (Figure 1). The Project is situated due north of Fuerte Metals Corp.'s Coffee Gold Mine Project, northwest of Western Copper Gold Corp.'s Casino Project and west, south and southeast of White Gold Corp.'s extensive regional exploration initiatives.

Coffee Mine, Northern Access Route NAR

The Ballarat Project straddles 20 km of the planned Coffee Mine, "Northern Access Route NAR" (Figures 1 & 2), where the road route heads north from the Yukon River. The Project is located within an underexplored portion of the White Gold District and is currently host to five developed gold and copper exploration prospects which have been selected for drill testing.

Figure 1

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Drillhole #1: BA2601 - Loki Copper Zone

The first diamond drillhole of Stakeholder's early 2026 Ballarat exploration program, BA2601, targeted the Loki Copper Zone. The drillhole was extended from a planned depth of 200 m to a final depth of 498 m as a result of encountering favorable geology and mineralization. Mineralization identified in the drill core included disseminated, massive and net textured pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite. This mineralization was intersected throughout the entire drillhole. The primary unit intersected in BA2601 was an ultramafic unit that is interpreted to be favorable for Alaskan style Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization.

The Loki Copper Zone trend is a 2.3 km x 600 m Cu +/- Ni-Co in soil anomaly. Previously, ultramafic units had not been mapped in the vicinity. The ultramafic unit intersected by BA2601 is interpreted to be part of the Late Triassic Pyroxene Mountain suite.

The Loki Copper Zone soil anomaly begins 120 m east of the Northern Access Route NAR where the road route traverses the southern portion of Company claims (Figure 2). BA2601 was drilled 1,150 m east of the Northern Access Route NAR.

Claim Staking 'Loki East'

Further to drilling BA2601 at the Loki Copper Zone, 201 additional and contiguous claims (~40.2 km2) have now been acquired by staking to cover what has been identified as the eastern extension of this zone (Figure 2). These additional claims cover an area considered to be the ('Loki East') target. Loki East has similar geochemical, geological and geophysical features to the Loki Copper Zone trend as identified from historical data.

Loki East is comprised of a series of geochemical anomalies located east-southeast of the Loki Copper Zone, ranging from 4.5 km to 16 km east of the Northern Access Route NAR.

Loki West

A 1,250-sample grid soil program is now also planned to be collected over the 'Loki West' Cu-Ni-Co target. The Loki West target has been identified by a reconnaissance soil line collected 2.5 km west of the Loki Copper Zone with characteristics similar to the Loki target.

Loki West is located approximately 2,500 m west of the Northern Access Route NAR.

The Loki West, Loki and Loki East targets extend along a regional fault structure which is identified across some 35 km of strike extent covering the southern section of the Ballarat Project (Figure 2). The Loki structural corridor extends along a regional fault from approximately 15 km west of the Northern Access Route NAR to approximately 20 km east of the of the NAR.

A 3D geophysical inversion of historical VTEM and magnetic survey datasets that covered the entirety of the Loki target area is now planned. This data inversion study is expected generate a 3D model of the ultramafic intrusion which can be used for drillhole planning.

Gold Targets

The early 2026 Ballarat drill program has now shifted to the structurally hosted gold targets at the northern portion of the Ballarat Project.

Figure 2

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East Zone

The East Zone is a structurally hosted gold target consisting of a 700 x 600 m gold in soil anomaly (with minor tellurium, silver, and zinc) hosted within a felsic gneissic unit, located along strike from, and to the northeast of, the Skye Gold Zone. A limited RAB drilling program was completed on the southern portion of the East Zone in 2016.

The 2016 drill program did encounter low grade gold mineralization (up to 0.856 g/t Au over 3.04 m) but it is not considered to have targeted the core of the structural features that may host gold mineralization. The 2026 program will revisit this target and test the northern portion of these structural features.

The East Zone gold in soil anomaly is being drilled approximately 600 m west of the Northern Access Route NAR where it traverses the northern section of Company claims (Figure 2).

Skye Gold Zone

The Skye Gold Zone is a structurally hosted gold target(s) located in the north-center section of the Ballarat Project claims and consists of two subparallel, 1.9 km (north limb) and 1.3 km (south limb) gold in soil trends hosted within felsic gneissic rocks (Figure 2). These trends evidence minor tellurium, silver, molybdenum, lead, and zinc indicator mineral anomalies which are associated with ENE oriented structures.

2026 drilling will test both the north and south limbs of this prospect. The Skye Gold Zone north limb and the Skye Gold Zone south limb are considered greenfield targets. These structures have not been drill tested in the past.

The Skye Gold Zone north limb anomaly is being drill tested approximately 1,400 m west of the Northern Access Route NAR, while the Skye Gold Zone south limb is being drill tested approximately 1,500 meters west of the NAR.

Northwest Zone

The Northwest Zone is a structurally hosted gold target which consists of two parallel gold in soil anomalies (2.3 km and 1.8 km in length respectively) hosted within metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks (Figure 2). The Northwest Zone is located directly south of White Gold Corp.'s Black Fox Project. A limited 5-hole diamond drilling program was completed in 2012 with results up to 0.945 g/t Au over 3 m. This drill program only tested the periphery of the geochemical anomaly. 2026 drilling will target the untested core of the soil anomaly.

Roads maintained by local placer miners crosscut the Northwest Zone soil anomaly which is being drilled approximately 8,000 m west of the Northern Access Route NAR.

During the summer of 2026 Stakeholder geologists are also planning to conduct soil sampling and geological mapping along the full 20 km section of the Coffee Mine, Northern Access Route NAR. This will be done along the route where new road construction traverses Company claims.

"The first drillhole into the Loki Copper Zone delivered a surprise in that geology confirmed an ultramafic intrusive unit. This is new to the area. We can see that the unit has potential for considerable size extent, and we can see disseminated, massive and net textured pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite mineralization. These findings prompted us to secure additional claims along the structure in anticipation of further work," said Chris Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"Drilling is now underway on the gold targets further north on the Ballarat Project. We anticipate drilling a total of 7 holes into what we have identified as 4 distinct gold prospective target areas."

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 1,140 contiguous mineral claims covering 22,700 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's Northern Access Route which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which are separated by some 8 km, and which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route, in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299699

Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.