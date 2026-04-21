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WKN: 857929 | ISIN: JP3300600008 | Ticker-Symbol: KPI1
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 19:02
3,203 Euro
-0,84 % -0,027
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NIKKEI-225
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KONICA MINOLTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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3,2023,25316:24
3,1963,24916:24
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta and TROY Group Unveil the TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR

New Model Features Patented MICR Toner Secure Technology

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 /

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), in partnership with TROY Group, a global leader in secure check printing solutions today announced the release of the TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR high-speed monochrome production printer. Built for entry-level production check printing environments, this new model offers a secure and scalable solution for organizations seeking to centralize check printing without compromising compliance or performance. The launch marks another strategic addition to Konica Minolta's TROY production MICR lineup, further expanding what is already the most diverse and secure MICR printing selection on the market.

The TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR printer delivers secure, high-speed monochrome production for financial institutions and organizations requiring compliant, high-volume check and document printing

"MICR printing plays a vital role in protecting businesses by ensuring authenticity and security, and we're proud to partner with TROY to deliver MICR solutions that help organizations maintain compliance and protect against fraud," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "Secure, compliant MICR printing safeguards trust and credibility with customers, vendors and financial institutions - and we're excited to expand our MICR printing portfolio with the TROY AccurioPrint 2100, reinforcing our commitment to security and reliability."

The TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR is equipped with TROY's patented MICR Toner Secure - the world's only anti-fraud toner. This advanced technology is designed to meet stringent banking standards and provides unmatched protection against check fraud by bleeding red when tampering or check washing is detected. Delivering 100 A4 pages per minute and supporting a monthly peak volume of up to 2.25 million pages, the printer is ideal for financial institutions, service bureaus, governments and enterprises with high-volume secure printing needs.

Key Features of the TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR include:

  • MICR Toner Secure: Patented red bleed technology alerts to tampering attempts

  • High-speed Output: 100 ppm with support for media weights from 40gsm to 350

  • Advanced Finishing Options: Booklet-making, stapling, hole punching and stacking up to 4,200 sheets

  • Seamless Workflow Integration: Compatible with TROY's secure printing software and Konica Minolta's AccurioPro suite

  • Compact Footprint: Designed to fit into high-demand environments without sacrificing space

The TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR also features a dual color scanner, intelligent media detection and a user-friendly interface shared across Konica Minolta's color and monochrome systems. These enhancements streamline operations and reduce errors, helping organizations maintain compliance while boosting productivity.

"Our customers expect speed, reliability, and uncompromising security in their production environments," said Mark Bond, International Sales Manager at TROY Group. "Through our partnership with Konica Minolta, the TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR delivers all three - bringing advanced MICR technology to organizations that need secure, high-speed printing solutions and setting a new benchmark for secure document output in entry-level production environments."

Learn more about Konica Minolta's TROY AccurioPrint 2100 MICR here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be?ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its?bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta??online??and follow?us?on?Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn?and Twitter.?

About TROY Group

TROY Group, Inc. is a leading provider of secure on-demand printing solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TROY delivers cutting-edge printing technologies that enable organizations to enhance financial security, streamline operations, and achieve their printing objectives with confidence.

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Contact
Jean Lopez
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
+1 908-642-0342
Jlopez@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-and-troy-group-unveil-the-troy-accurioprint-2100-1158316

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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