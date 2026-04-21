In February, Teradyne Robotics A/S, a subsidiary of Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ:TER) took legal action in Germany against Elite Robots' German subsidiary, Elite Robots Deutschland GmbH ("Elite Robots Germany") for copyright infringement of Universal Robots' software. Now, the Regional Court of Hamburg has issued a preliminary injunction against Elite Robots Germany.

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Universal Robots pioneered collaborative robotics and has more than 100,000 industrial cobots deployed worldwide.

According to the court's decision, Elite Robots Germany is immediately prohibited from offering or distributing the infringing software and all products containing this software in Germany until further notice. Moreover, Elite Robots Germany is obligated to provide comprehensive information about the infringing acts it has committed and, in doing so, also to disclose information about the customers it has supplied. Teradyne Robotics intends to take legal action against Elite Robots' distributors and partners if they continue to offer the infringing software.

"At Teradyne Robotics, we have chosen to take a stand against any competitors copying our proprietary hardware or software design and we are of course pleased with this ruling," said Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of the Teradyne Robotics Group. "We believe we have irrefutable evidence of copyright infringement and, while this is not a final ruling from the court, it is a clear indication that we have a very strong case."

Jean-Pierre Hathout adds: "Automation and innovation are critical to our industrial future. We cannot passively allow companies to unlawfully copy protected technologies. This not only hampers research and innovation but also undermines customer experience and confidence. Teradyne Robotics remains fully committed to protecting our intellectual property and to ensuring automation customers have access to the safe, innovative and high-quality solutions they deserve."

About Teradyne Robotics

Teradyne Robotics is a global leader in advanced robotics solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through innovation in collaborative and mobile robotic technology.

Teradyne Robotics' divisions, Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), empower businesses of all sizes to enhance operational efficiency by integrating the power of machines with human talent. Our comprehensive range of solutions enables companies to optimize manufacturing processes, leading to improved product quality, and increased productivity, while greatly improving worker safety.

Teradyne Robotics A/S is a subsidiary of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

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